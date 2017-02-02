Rivers Assembly Minority Leader Drags APC to Court for Expulsion from Party

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The embattled Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly and member representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 1 in the assembly, Hon. Frederick Anabraba, has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the state High Court, challenging his expulsion from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The APC, had last Monday, in a letter signed by the state Chairman, Dr. Davies Ikanya, expelled Anabraba from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The crack in the APC came to public glare two weeks ago when Anabraba was nominated by members of the majority Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run as minority leader of the house and defeated the choice of the minority APC and member representing Eleme Constituency in the House, Hon. Josiah John Olu, for the position.

Following the election of Anabraba, APC lawmakers in the assembly protested and staged a walk-out for the hallow