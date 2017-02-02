Nigerians Know Who is a ‘Motor Park’ Personality between You and I, Obiano Replies Okorocha

Obiano...a big issue on his hands

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has replied his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha’s claim that he is “an aggressive governor who could have done better as a militant than as a governor,” saying the claim was laughable.

The governor said it was clear to Nigerians who between himself and Okorocha could really be described as a “motor park” personality.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Strategic Communication and Legislative Matters, Prince Oliver Okpala, Obiano said the Imo State governor is widely known for his questionable past which has continued to trail him despite his attempts to cover it up with a façade of his bogus but empty philanthropic activities.

He said: “Many people have over time seen through his tricks. Indeed Okorocha is an example of what a leader should not be. Who is he to teach the virtues of leadership, ideas and service to Obiano? He talks of ideas when he cannot pay workers salaries and now tries to intimidate Imo retirees to forfeit 60 per cent of their arrears of their sweat.”

Obiano, who also listed some of his achievements as Okorocha had requested, added: “That Rochas is a governor today in Nigeria is indeed an insult to our collective psyche. When serious governors are talking, the likes of Okorocha should keep quiet.

“This is a governor who has failed woefully to pay workers salaries. He is also heavily indebted to even pensioners who have spent their youths and strength to labour for the state. In their old age, Okorocha’s government has abandoned them at this most critical time that they need the state. What an abomination!”

Okpala said the world knows Obiano’s antecedent as an accomplished banker and a great juggernaut in the finance industry, but said the same cannot be said of Okorocha as Nigerians truly know him for the wrong reasons.

“Nigerians know him as a rabble rouser, who claimed to be a politician and flew the tricky kite of contesting for the presidency just to corner some change into his pockets and the records are there for everyone to see.”

He concluded that Okorocha should be thankful to Anambra people whose son, Prince Arthur Eze sponsored his election at a time when he had no money to run for the governorship of the state.
Both governors have been at each other’s neck since Okorocha stated that three of the four governors of the South-east from other political parties were in talks with him to dump their parties for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obiano has however, denied being in any talks with him to join the party, insisting that he would remain in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), where he is the leader and chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

  • Ohajianha Ozichukwu

    I am very ashamed to say that Rocahas Okorocha is my Governor. Worse still, how can this gutter man raise his voice against an accomplished gentleman, a man how has made his mark in his private business life, a man who understands that political office is for service and not for irresponsible show off? What is the worth of Rochas Okorocha in the comity of responsible and decent people? While Okorocha is owing workers salaries for several months, Obiano is increasing salaries of workers in his state. Rochas is in Owrrri defrauding the Imolites in every respect. Willie Obiona has brought to bear in governance what he learnt in private business life. Today, Anambra State is exporting agriculture produce to foreign countries. Today, infrastructural developments is going on in all parts of the state. Where is Rochas in all these in his state? If Rochas does not know, Imo people have come to identify him with two deplorable values; a 419er and a criminal in power. I am ashamed to mention his name as my governor. Willie Obiano, please go on with what you are doing for your people and leave this taut alone. He does not worth your comments.

  • lord vuga

    Pls who sincerely was Rochas before he dabbled into politics? How did he actually make his money? I give it to him that he was quite too smooth in playing imolites…..damn too smooth! !!