Nigerians Know Who is a ‘Motor Park’ Personality between You and I, Obiano Replies Okorocha

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has replied his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha’s claim that he is “an aggressive governor who could have done better as a militant than as a governor,” saying the claim was laughable.

The governor said it was clear to Nigerians who between himself and Okorocha could really be described as a “motor park” personality.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Strategic Communication and Legislative Matters, Prince Oliver Okpala, Obiano said the Imo State governor is widely known for his questionable past which has continued to trail him despite his attempts to cover it up with a façade of his bogus but empty philanthropic activities.

He said: “Many people have over time seen through his tricks. Indeed Okorocha is an example of what a leader should not be. Who is he to teach the virtues of leadership, ideas and service to Obiano? He talks of ideas when he cannot pay workers salaries and now tries to intimidate Imo retirees to forfeit 60 per cent of their arrears of their sweat.”

Obiano, who also listed some of his achievements as Okorocha had requested, added: “That Rochas is a governor today in Nigeria is indeed an insult to our collective psyche. When serious governors are talking, the likes of Okorocha should keep quiet.

“This is a governor who has failed woefully to pay workers salaries. He is also heavily indebted to even pensioners who have spent their youths and strength to labour for the state. In their old age, Okorocha’s government has abandoned them at this most critical time that they need the state. What an abomination!”

Okpala said the world knows Obiano’s antecedent as an accomplished banker and a great juggernaut in the finance industry, but said the same cannot be said of Okorocha as Nigerians truly know him for the wrong reasons.

“Nigerians know him as a rabble rouser, who claimed to be a politician and flew the tricky kite of contesting for the presidency just to corner some change into his pockets and the records are there for everyone to see.”

He concluded that Okorocha should be thankful to Anambra people whose son, Prince Arthur Eze sponsored his election at a time when he had no money to run for the governorship of the state.

Both governors have been at each other’s neck since Okorocha stated that three of the four governors of the South-east from other political parties were in talks with him to dump their parties for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obiano has however, denied being in any talks with him to join the party, insisting that he would remain in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), where he is the leader and chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.