Lampard Retires at 38

Former England and Chelsea midfield star Frank Lampard retired on Thursday aged 38 years, calling time on a playing career that will be remembered as one of the Premier League’s finest.

Lampard did not reveal what he plans to do next, but said he was grateful to the Football Association for the opportunity to do his coaching badges, suggesting he may go into management.

Chelsea’s record goalscorer said he had turned down “a number of exciting offers” to carry on playing in Britain and abroad.

“After 21 incredible years I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer,” Lampard wrote on Facebook.

“I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals.”

Lampard left New York City FC in the autumn and also played for West Ham United and Manchester City in the Premier League.

LAMPARD’S CAREER FACTFILE

Full name: Frank James Lampard

Age: 38

Date of birth: June 20, 1978

Place of birth: Romford, England

Position: Midfielder

Clubs: West Ham (1995-2001), Swansea (loan, 1995-96) Chelsea (2001-2014), Manchester City (2014-15), New York City (2015-16)

West Ham appearances (goals): 187 (39)

Swansea appearances (goals): 9 (1)

Chelsea appearances (goals): 648 (211)

Manchester City appearances (goals): 38 (8)

New York City appearances (goals): 31 (15)

National team: England (1999-2014)

Appearances (goals): 106 (29)

Debut: October 10, 1999 (v Belgium)

HONOURS

CLUB

Premier League (3): 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10

FA Cup (4): 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12

League Cup (2): 2004-05, 2006-07

Community Shield (2): 2005, 2009

Champions League (1): 2011-12

Europa League (1): 2012-13