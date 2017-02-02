Give Support Towards Achieving Our vision, FG Tells Development Partners

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has reiterated its commitment towards bringing desired positive change to Nigeria’s healthcare system through the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, affirmed this position while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 59th National Council on Health in Umuahia, Abia State.

Adewole noted that the Buhari administration has resolved to change the health indices of the county through provision of basic healthcare facilities to the poor, vulnerable and people living in rural areas, who need care the most.

“We are focusing on the people in the rural areas and the vulnerable population in our society such as women and children under 5 years of age and elderly,” he said.

The minister urged stakeholders and development partners to align their support towards the vision of the government in ensuring access and affordability of care to the deprived.

Adewole said, “I wish to implore all stakeholders that the present administration was committed to revamping the Nigerian health system by making the Primary Healthcare (PHC) a fulcrum. I will like to advice all development partners to support this initiative and reprioritise their support to our current vision. We do not want duplication of efforts and wastage of resources.”

The minister also appealed to state governors to invest much in the health sector.

Speaking on emergency response, the Minister of State for Health Dr. OsagieEhanire, said Nigeria is faced with reoccurring natural and man-made disaster, including mass causality of road accident, flooding, disease outbreak, chemical contamination and population displacement in communal clashes which consequently leads to loss of lives and property.‎

He therefore urged the state governments to partner with relevant agencies to provide timely response team with ambulance equipped with First Aid box for First Aid treatment to the victims.