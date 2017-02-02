FG Launches Health, Nutrition Emergency Response in Borno

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government in fulfillment of her promise to the people of North-east geo-political zone, through the Federal Ministry of Health has flagged-off the Health and Nutrition Emergency Response Initiative with the presentation of essential medicals and supplies including vehicles valued at N4.334 billion to the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima.

The handing over ceremony which coincided with the graduation of 325 volunteered health workers that were trained by the Federal Ministry of Health for deployment to the 25 LGAs that were seriously affected by the activities of the Insurgents.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, praised the initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari for providing qualitative leadership and taking ownership of providing adequate healthcare services for the citizens with the support of the development partners. He said gone are the days when development partners were on the driving seat of providing care for the citizenry.

Adewole also called on the officials of Barno State Ministry of Health and the volunteers to ensure judicious use of the items provided, for the use of the people free of charge and that the items should not be sold or found in the market. He said anyone caught in untoward activities with the items shall face the wrath of the law.

Responding, Shettima thanked the Federal Government for working her talk and promised to put in place a transparent and accountability structure that will ensure that the items are solely used for the people.

The governor equally seized the opportunity to thank the Nigerian Armed Forces for restoring peace in Barno State, he said the accidental bombing of Rann IDP camp by the NAF was an act of God which Barno people had put behind them.

He also appreciated the volunteers for their patriotism; he assured them of absolute security while in the state.

The minister later visited the state drugs store under construction, Bonishek IDP camp, the Green House project of the state government and resettlement houses built in all the LGAs for displaced returnees.