Students Set to Protest Fees Hike in Ogun

A coalition of students’ organisations under of Save TASUED and Fund Education Coalition (STAFEC) has concluded plan to stage a mass protest in Abeokuta, Ogun State on February 6, against what it described as the continued neglect of education, especially the tertiary education sub-sector in the state.

The group comprises Tai Solarin Students’ Union; National Universities Education Students’ Association (NUESA); Alliance of Nigerian Students against Neoliberal Attacks (ANSA), among others.

In a statement signed by Sanni Ramon, Ewetola Abdul Ramon, Sanyaolu Juwon, and Tomi Aina on behalf of Tai Solarin Students’ Union, NUESA, ANSA and Students’ and Youth Activists Support Initiative, respectively, they condemned the fee hike in Tai Solarin University of Education and other higher institutions in the state.

The statement read in parts: “The Save TASUED and Fund Education Coalition (STAFEC) wishes to seize this medium to inform the mass of the Nigerian populace its resolve to stage a mass action against the anti-student/anti-poor policies of the Governor IbikunleAmosun-led government of Ogun State on February 6, 2017.

“The mass action is aimed at showing our displeasure towards the premeditated neglect of public education especially TASUED. We take exception to the illegal and arbitrary tax of N10,000 imposed on students and we reject in totality, the increment in acceptance fee from N30,000 to N40,000.

“The coalition maintains an outright rejection of the introduction of N25,000 registration fee; we consider it as fraudulent, thoughtless and unacceptable especially at the time the same students and their unpaid parents barely manage to pay the exorbitant N76,500 school fees, astronomical acceptance fee and many other ridiculous charges.”

According to the student leaders, both Tai Solarin University and OlabisiOnabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye have not received subvention from the state government for more than 20 months, adding that salaries of workers are not paid in full, leading to poor commitment of staff to work.

“The astronomical school fees of TASUED, the increase in the charges of vocational studies (subsequently and fraudulently disguised as registration fee) from N1,000 to N25,000, the imposition of N20,000 as penalty for late submission of clearance file and the despotic increment of acceptance fee from N30,000 to N40,000 are few of the many anti-poor/student policies incited by government unacceptable neglect of the institution.”