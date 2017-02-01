Sports Betting Company, NairaBet, Renews Craze Clown Deal

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan shirt sponsors, NairaBet, tuesday renewed its partnership with Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as Craze Clown on Instagram and SnapChat.

NairaBet that also has Super Falcons and Arsenal Ladies’ forward, Asisat Oshoala, as brand ambassador, penned the new deal with the Ukraine-based act who is a final year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical School.

Speaking at the event, MD/CEO of NairaBet, Akin Alabi, said that he was happy to continue the partnership with Craze Clown.

“We as a sports betting company are proud of the impact Craze Clown has on our brand. We know he has well over 1.4 million followers on the social media which puts him amongst the top artistes in the country enjoying such privilege,” observed Mr Alabi.

While reacting to the new deal, Craze Clown who has former Liverpool star, Mario Balotelli and almost half of Nigeria’s Super Eagles players as followers of his blog on the web, described the NairaBet chief executive as a father figure.

“I met him when I lost my father. He has been everything to me. I get all that in need as one of the brand ambassadors of NairaBet.

The comedian who is barely four months away from graduating from medical school pledged to continue to impact on the NairaBet brand.

Although detail of the new deal was not revealed, it was learnt that it is one that is making the comedian to be smiling to his bank.

“It is a mouth-watery deal in the region of couple of millions of Naira. He is going to feature in a couple of commercials for us and be part of our events when necessary,” revealed a top official of the sports betting company shortly after the contract signing ceremony at its Lekki headquarters.

The official hinted that very soon, the company “ is going to be involved in other sports related events very soon. With our involvement with Oshoala and Shooting Stars of Ibadan, we have the Nigerian sports scene in our radar just as another rival betting company is sponsoring newly promoted NPFL club, Remo Stars FC of Sagamu.

Apart from Oshoala, another brand ambassador of NairaBet is popular Nigerian musical act, Phyno and Skuki.