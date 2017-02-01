Promasidor Releases Entry Guidelines for CowbellpediaMaths

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has released the entry guidelines for the 2017 Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics Television Quiz Show as the call for entry continues to generate excitement among students and their teachers across the country.

Briefing journalists in Lagos recently, the Head of Marketing, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Festus Tettey, explained that the competition is open to students in junior secondary three (JS3) and senior secondary two (SS2) from 10-18 years attending full time secondary education in public and private schools in Nigeria.

He said each school is required to present its best 10 students in Mathematics (five from JS3 and five from SS2), irrespective of sex, religion, tribe or state of origin, to enhance their chance of qualifying for the next stage of the competition. While entry into the competition is free, he said contestants are required to register online at www.cowbellpedia.ng.

Basically,Tettey said the guidelines mandate the candidates/schools to go to www.cowbellpedia.ng click on link to register the school; fill the form and submit, ensure to fill all required fields; an email will be sent to the school and primary contact email addresses provided when filling the form; the link in the email received would be used to verify the email addresses.

“On successful login, you click on the add candidates under candidate management; fill in the candidates’ information on the form, upload the candidate’s pictures and click the save draft button; save draft information for five candidates before you submit their registration. If your school is a mixed school, at least two of the candidates must be female or you won’t be able to complete the registration.

“After creating the draft registration for five candidates in a category (junior/senior), a button will be shown on the page to ‘register junior/senior candidates’; click the button to complete the registration of the candidates for that category; a confirmation slip will be generated to download and will also be mailed to the school, candidate and parent/guardian email address; print the confirmation slip and have it stamped and signed by the principal and the confirmation slip will be required for admitting candidates at the examination venue.”

He said the competition is divided into two stages; stage one qualifying written examination and stage two TV quiz show. The first stage examination will hold on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10am.

The first prize for this year’s edition is N1 million and an all-expense paid educational excursion abroad, while the first and second runners-up will get N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.

The teachers of the winners will be awarded N400,000, while teachers of the first and second runners-up will receive N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.