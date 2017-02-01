Olamide, Davido, Tekno, Others for 2017 Access Bank /Lagos City Marathon

Top Nigeria musical act, Olamide Adedeji, (Olamide ) and David Adeleke (Davido) are among top artistes listed to perform at the 2017 Access Bank/Lagos City Marathon scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 11 in the former federal capital city.

Others listed to also thrill live at the finish line of the 42km race at the Eko Atlantic city include; Pana crooner, Tekno, Seyi Shey, Kiss Daniel, Koker, Melrouge, Small Doctor and Jire.

Meanwhile, organisers of the marathon race have been assured that winners at the February 11, 2017 Access Bank/Lagos City Marathon are guaranteed payment of their prizes immediately they complete the race.

According to Project Consultant to the race, Bukola Olopade, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and title sponsors of the event, Access Bank Plc have stashed away the prize-money to ensure that there are no controversies over the money.

“We are grateful to the Governor of Lagos State His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode for making available the prize money for all categories of athletes before the race. All runners competing in this edition of the marathon will get their prize money as soon as they cross the line and are presented medals’’.

Olopade said only athletes whose samples are collected by doping officers for test will not get their prize money until the results of the test are out.

He urged Lagosians to emulate their counterparts in other parts of the world and come out in their thousands to support the runners, “this edition is bigger and better but the main ingredient in any sporting event is the fans and am appealing to Lagosians to emulate their counterparts in New York, Accra, London, Dubai and other parts of the world and come out enmass to cheer the runners’’.

Olopade also hinted that all physically challenged runners participating in the second edition of the Access Bank/ Lagos City Marathon will get appearance fee.

He noted that the appearance fee for physically challenged runners will be paid by race sponsor Access Bank, 7 Up, Bet Naija, the General Manager of Marathon Yussuf Alli and his company Nilayo Nigeria Limited.