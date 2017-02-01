Nigerian, Imelme Umana Emerges First Black Woman President of Harvard Law Review

On Sunday, Harvard Law School’s black law students’ association announced on Twitter that Imelme Umana, HLS ‘18, had become the first black woman to serve as president of the Harvard Law Review.

According to Clutch, Umana is most interested in exploring stereotypes of black women in American political discourse.

Umana’s role as president of the Review puts her in some pretty great company. Former President Barack Obama was the first black American to serve as president of the Harvard Law Review.

In response, some people put their money on Umana to serve as a future president. Or perhaps she could sit on the U.S. Supreme Court bench, as many justices have similar backgrounds with the Harvard Law Review.