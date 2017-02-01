Midwestern Oil, Gas Donates Classrooms to Community

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Midwestern Oil and Gas, in collaboration with SunTrust Oil Company Limited, recently built and donated blocks of 12 classrooms to Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale, Delta State.

Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale is one of the host communities where Midwestern Oil and Gas has been operating for the past eight years. Every year, the company executes major and significant people-oriented projects in the host communities.

It had built and equipped a modern hospital ward at the Kwale General hospital, which it handed over to the hospital’s management board, last year; it also tarred and expanded a major street in the community.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony recently, the Managing Director of Midwestern Oil and Gas, Mr. Charles Oditah, an engineer, said the classroom project is in pursuit of the company’s commitment to contributing to the socio-economic development of its host communities via improved access to education among other things.

Oditah said the company constructed the 12 classrooms using the services of two indigenous contractors while all materials and labour were also sourced from the community.

While commending the company for maintaining a running cordial relationship with its host community, the state Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr. ChieduEbie, noted that the responsible disposition of the oil and gas company has helped to grow the economy of the surrounding communities.

Also present at the ceremony were the Oduosa of Utagba-Ogbe kingdom; HRM I.P.O Obi; members of Umusadege Community Accredited Contact-Men Committee (CACC); chief inspectors of education of Delta State; the principal and vice-principal of the school, among other stakeholders.