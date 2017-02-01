Ghana FA Slams Brimah with $25,000 Fine

Ghana Football Association has imposed sanctions on Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah following his outburst on Facebook on Monday.

The 29-year-old hit back at critics, using the ‘F’ word numerous times in a video post after local supporters blamed him for conceding a goal against DR Congo despite Ghana’s 2-1 win in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Although he later issued an apology and promised to exhibit good behaviour henceforth, Ghana FA went ahead with the decision, noting that the amount will be used for charity.

“Ghana Football Association (GFA) held a meeting on Tuesday morning, to examine comments made by goalkeeper Razak Brimah on social media. The meeting was necessitated by the unfortunate words used by Brimah which management finds unacceptable,” the statement added.

“We have also received a written apology from Brimah over the comments which we have considered in reaching a decision.

“Management determined that Brimah’s comments on social media were in violation of Article 6(1) & (2) of the Black Stars’ code of conduct.

“We render an unqualified apology to the general public. We will continue to count on the unflinching support of Ghanaians to help us win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement added.

It was understands that Brimah is likely to lose his starting role to Fatau Dauda as Ghana face Cameroon in the semi-finals of the AFCON in Franceville tomorrow.