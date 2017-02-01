British Council Partners Ekiti Federal Varsity on Capacity Building

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The British Council (Nigeria) has indicated its willingness to partner the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in the area of capacity building for staff and students through scholarships and grants for the growth of the young institution.

The council’s Director of Higher Education, Skills and Enterprise, Adetomi Soyinka, who made this known in Lagos during a visit by FUOYE delegation, assured the visitors of the council’s readiness to partner the institution in all positive ramifications.

Soyinka said the council works in conjunction with several other organisations through which grants or scholarships/fellowships can be accessed for staff and students, adding that in a couple of weeks, the council will hold the Nigerian higher education dialogue in Abuja and extended the invitation to FUOYE.

She revealed that the dialogue will cover topics like Curriculum Reform: A Catalyst for Change; Should Higher Education Design be Employer Led?; Quality Assurance in Higher Education and Impact on Nation Building; as well as NUC’S Cross Border Higher Education

Guidelines, a Tool for Inter Civilizing Nigeria’s Higher Education.

Also speaking, the council’s Programme Manager on Higher Education, Sephora Imomoh, said the council will support the institution in its desire to emerge as a world class institution, adding that it will ensure a smooth linkage between FUOYE and numerous sources of grants or any form of assistance that could be required.

The delegation from FOUYE was led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Professor SaidaMabadeje, accompanied by some council members, as well as some principal officers including the Vice-Chancellor, Professor KayodeSoremekun, the Registrar, Daniel and the Bursar, Mr. BashisBadmus.

A member of the governing council, Professor Ahmed Buba, who

has been a beneficiary of several scholarships and fellowship from the

council, said the visit was to seek ways of collaboration in view of the benefits from the British Council.

Buba said the institution will do its best to exploit all opportunities the council would wish to avail the budding institution. He also expressed the management’s desire to send a delegate for the upcoming event in Abuja.

On his part, Soremekun harped on transformation through collaboration with credible agencies such as the British Council and expressed the willingness of staff and students to key into all necessary activities of the council.