American Varsity Honours Nigerian Professor

The California Southern University, USA has admitted a Nigerian, Professor Adesoji Adesugba into the Sigma Beta Delta International Honour Society in business, management and administration.

According to the President of the institution’s chapter of the organisation, Lauren Helms, “the admission of Adesugba into the Sigma Beta Delta is in recognition of his outstanding scholastic record. As President of the California Southern University Chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, it is my pleasure to extend you this membership invitation.”

Adesugba, who lectures at the Baden International Business School, Baden Switzerland is said to have impressed the university authorities by scoring an ‘A’ in every course and making a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average (GPA) in his Doctor of Business Administration coursework at the university.

Adesugba, whose research is on the mining sector of the Nigerian economy, was described as a man of many parts having previously bagged four other degrees and three diplomas from different institutions around the world.

As a Sigma Beta Delta member, he joins a prestigious group of academic and business leaders dedicated to the continual pursuit of meaningful aspirations. Sigma Beta Delta membership conveys academic excellence and a commitment to high principles and superior achievement and is only given to doctoral candidates who have scored 3.95 GPA or better.

Adesugba has an impressive background having previously worked with the Federal Government of Nigeria in various capacities, including as a director at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and later as the Chairman of the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP).

In 2015, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Editorial Board of the popular Nigerian newspaper Sahel Standard. He is currently the President of the Gemstones Miners and Marketers Association of Nigeria, as well as a Vice-President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.