40 Nigerian, Ghanaian Coaches in Lagos for ITF Level 1 Course

About 40 coaches from Nigeria and Ghana are currently updating their knowledge in tennis at the ITF Level 1 coaches course ongoing in Lagos.

The nine-day programme which is at the instances of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facilitated by the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF)

ITF Instructor, Rotimi Akinloye disclosed that the course which is in two parts is supported by the ITF through the provision of materials.

Akinloye the Nigeria national tennis head coach, who runs ITF courses for English-speaking West African countries, pointed that the federation aimed at producing quality coaches as the programme is under the ITF Coaches Educational Programme (CEP)

“We have had Level 1 and 2 courses before but what makes this particular one unique is that it is coming through the IOC. It means the Nigeria Tennis Federation applied to the IOC through the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

Akinloye, a former Nigeria tennis captain, added that the essence is to prepare Nigerian coaches to get modern teaching methodology.

He added, “We are very optimistic our coaches will never remain the same as their philosophy of teaching will change.

“In the history of coaching course in Nigeria, this is the first time we are having coaches from another country taking part. This highlights the high rating of this course.”