Ugwuanyi Rejigs Rangers Management, Appoints Chukwu as GM

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has announced the appointment of former Green Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, as the new General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu.

Speaking after a fact finding tour of the club that ended its trophy drought after 32 years last football season, the governor appointed the ex-international who is also a former Rangers captain as the new helmsman to take over from Ozo Chibuzor.

As defending champion of the NPFL, the Flying Antelopes are languishing in the 11th spot of the five-week old league with just a win and three draws to earn just six points from a possible 15. Rangers drew their last weekend’s home game with visiting Niger Tornadoes 1-1 at the Cathedral in Enugu.

But in his determination to halt the trend, most especially as Rangers will be flying Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Champions League, the governor met with stakeholders of the club like the board, management, players and supporters where it was unanimously agreed to put ‘Chairman Chukwu’ in-charge of its affairs.

While reacting to the development, the new General Manager of the club, Chukwu thanked the governor for the appointment and his prompt intervention and promised to put in his best to ensure that Rangers retains its current status in Nigeria football.

He called for the cooperation and support of the board, management, players and all other stakeholders of the club to take it to an enviable height.