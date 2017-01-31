Transfer: Odion Ighalo Close to China Deal

Chinese club, Changchun Yatai, has tabled a substantial offer for Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

The club is currently engaged in negotiations, while three other Premier League clubs are also chasing the Nigeria striker.

Another Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua is understood to have tabled a 15 million pounds bid for the 27-year-old striker.

It is believed that Watford has placed a 25 million pounds price tag on Ighalo.

On Sunday, Watford left out the striker from an FA Cup tie loss at Millwall.

Last week, Watford Manager, Walter Mazzarri, confirmed the club have received official bids for the Nigeria striker with Chinese club in the forefront of the chase.