Restore Wike’s Security, Rivers Traditional Rulers Tell Buhari

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State traditional rulers have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use his office to prevail on the Police High Command to restore the security detail of Governor Nyesom Wike.

This is as Wike assured the traditional rulers that all the local government areas in the state would have at least two projects as his administration spreads development to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Speaking at the 105th quarterly meeting of the state Council of Traditional Rulers monday, Chairman of the council, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, also called on the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, to revisit the dismissal of six policemen who protected Wike when he came under attack on December 12, 2016.

The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers declared: “We call on well-meaning Nigerians especially our President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, to prevail on the IG to restore our governor’s security details to their former position.

“As royal fathers, we do not want to be partisan, but we also want to use this medium to call on the IG to revisit the dismissal of these policemen who were merely carrying out their legitimate duty of protecting their principal, the governor of Rivers State.”

The state traditional rulers stated that by stripping Wike of his trusted security details, the police had exposed him to attack by assassins, kidnappers and cultists.

On the delivery of democracy dividends, the traditional rulers lauded Wike for his state-wide execution of developmental projects.

“We are grateful to Wike and his administration for the even distribution of road projects throughout the three senatorial districts of the state,” Jaja said.

In his address at the meeting, Wike assured the traditional rulers that he would remain committed to the development of all local government areas in the state.

He said: “No local government area will be neglected in this this state. Every local government area will have at least two projects.

“I will complete the Ogoni -Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road to link the riverine communities to the upland. My motivation is to ensure that leaders of Opobo who misused their opportunity, should drive home by next year.”

Commenting on the golden jubilee celebration of the state, Wike said a day would be set aside to celebrate the roles of traditional rulers in the emancipation of Rivers people and the creation of the state.

On his security, the governor said he has handed his safety to God.