Remembering NAF’s Forgotten Heroes 

Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that 25 years after the death of 158 persons onboard the C130 Nigerian Air Force 911 aircraft in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, the service recently immortalised the NAF crew of the ill-fated flight who died in the line of duty

Every year, on January 15, the Nigerian Armed Forces celebrates the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. This is a day set aside to celebrate the fallen heroes, who died in the line of duty while fighting to ensure the territorial integrity of the nation, whether on land, air or water is not breached or tampered with.

Keying into the spirit of the Remembrance Day, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) thought it fitting to honour and immortalise the crew of the ill-fated NAF 911 Lockheed C-130H, that crashed barely three minutes after take from the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on September 26, 1992 and killed all 158 people on board including eight foreign nationals. It was indeed a black day for the military.

Thus, on Friday, January 20, 2017, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar flew in from Abuja, alongside other senior officials to grace the ceremony where these deceased pilots and flight engineer of 1992 Ejigbo crash were honoured at Sam Ethnan NAF base in Ikeja.

Hosted by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, the CAS described the memorial as another milestone project for the NAF personnel in Lagos.

Immortalising the Air Force Crew

Given the high premium placed by NAF in honouring personnel who died in the line of duty, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Abubakar, while honouring some of the personnel that died over 25 years ago over 28 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel died in the 1992 plane crash at Ejigbo, Lagos, said the officers embarked on a mission to save lives that morning but paid the ultimate price.

At the event in Lagos, the force honoured the pilots and engineer of the ill-fated C-130 aircraft that crashed by naming the newly constructed two blocks of six by three bedroom for married officers after late Wing Commanders Pere Alabosun (the pilot), Ali Mamadi (co-pilot) and Squadron Leader JA Adeiza (the flight engineer).

Abubakar, who inaugurated the buildings at the headquarters, Logistics Command in Lagos in his speech before the inauguration said: “Sam Ethnan NAF base, Ikeja, undoubtedly is the hub of NAF Logistics and hosts units that are considered critical to the successful conduct of NAF operations.

“It is therefore only appropriate that such a base received commensurate attention in terms of infrastructure and facilities development for the general well-being of its personnel, who play one of the most important roles in logistics support in the employment of air power. In this regard, we have continued to address the huge deficit in accommodation across the NAF.

“These structures were constructed to address the inadequacy of houses in the base and in various units across the country. We are also embarking on massive renovation/upgrading of existing quarters that were hitherto dilapidated in order to improve their conditions.

“While we strive to enhance you and your families’ welfare, I urge you to rededicate yourselves towards giving back to the service nothing short of your optimum best and to make good use of the facilities provided while also ensuring that they are properly maintained.



“The projects inaugurated are named after some of our colleagues who fell in the line of duty. They died during the C-130 air crash at Ejigbo on September 26, 1992.

“Thus, the NAF in line with its statutory responsibilities has contributed greatly to the restoration of peace, security, humanitarian efforts and well-being of Nigerians. We have performed credibly well in all the ongoing operations we are engaged in.

“These were achieved through effective projection of air power in various operations to soften the ground for the surface forces, contribution of troops for internal security, improved personnel welfare, training activities both within and outside the country as well as providing basic infrastructure facilities to enhance service delivery.”

The occasion also afforded the CAS the opportunity to address the accidental bombing of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State. According to him, the incident occurred while the personnel were on a mission to protect the very IDPs.

He said, “Although remarkable successes were achieved, the incident of January 17 in the North-east is highly regrettable and unfortunate. The days between the incident and now have been the most painful for us. However, we take solace in the fact that it was in a bid to secure this same victims that this sad incident occurred.

“We are reviewing our processes to unravel how this sad incident could have occurred and to prevent future occurrences. I urge you not to be discouraged by this unfortunate incident but rather, we will continue to strive harder to secure our communities and add value to our societies.”

Earlier, the AOC Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, who said the memorial was a milestone project for the NAF personnel in Lagos, added that, “This would go a long way in ameliorating the shortage of officers’ residential quarters in Lagos area.

“Undoubtedly, the execution of similar projects and numerous others in different NAF units across the country showcases the commitment of the CAS towards the actualisation of his vision.



“Improving the personnel’s living condition has not only raised their morale but has also modeled them into highly professional and disciplined troops for effective, efficient and timely employment in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.”

A Flashback to the Past

It was on 26 September, 1992, and all 158 passengers were settled in for what should have been a smooth flight from Lagos to Kaduna. However, the reverse was the case as three minutes after taking off, all three engines failed and crashed, killing all 158 people on board, including eight foreign nationals.

For those in the know, the flight was supposed to be smooth because they had the previous day fixed it after it developed a fault. The flight took off at about 4:15pm and crashed at about 4.18pm after the control tower lost communication with the aircraft.

Although the aircraft had the best crew the NAF could boast off at that time, the three engines failed and while the plane was trying to ascend, the fourth and last one failed too and the aircraft fell into the swamp which flows through Ejigbo to Mile 2, FESTAC and Apapa.

Hours after it happened, no one could locate where it happened and the first emergency responders were officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who finally located the scene 24 hours after it happened, while the military team allegedly arrived another 24 hours later.

Given the number of senior officers that died at that time, conspiracy theories were spun that they were killed, an allegation that has till date remained unproven.

Also, given the late appearance of emergency workers and the military, only 27 bodies were recovered that Sunday and after the fire service joined the rescue operation on Tuesday and Wednesday , 56 more bodies were recovered. Meanwhile, the total number of bodies of persons onboard were finally recovered the following Sunday by the rescue team, who relied majorly on cutlasses and axes, until Julius Berger Plc came with their machineries.

After they were buried on October 5, 1992, no panel of inquiry was set up to probe the incident, neither was the black box, which was flown out of the country for study, returned back.

Today, some of the families of the deceased persons were yet to get all that is accrued them, thus, making the scar of the death of their loved ones difficult to heal.

The Manifest

At the time of their death, the list of those on board the ill-fated flight was compiled using the manifest and they included the students of the Senior Course 15, of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna. The list included 104 Army officers, 17 Naval officers, 17 Airforce officers, eight foreign officers, 11 Nigerian Air Force crew and nine others.

For the Lieutenant Colonels of the Nigerian Army, they include S.A. Onipede, A.J. Ibiyeye, J.A. Agber, B.A. Ibanga, J.O. Okafor, G.O. Ikoli and S.K. Aladesuyi.

For those in the ranks of Major they include- C.D. Nwambuowo, E. Ezenwa, M.H. Leramoh, S.O. Yawus, S.S. Agada, E.O. Amechi-Okoro, O.O. Mba,

E.J. Onwe, S. Bature, T. Zubair, F.U. Bassey, O.G. Akise, J. Shija, A.B. Famowei, A.A. Itodo, J.O. Okobo, K.A. Opgwu, M.S. Dambata and P.S. Stephen.

Others include S.O. Amaga, C.U.M. La’ah, I.A. Abolade, W. Adaa, E.A. Ushibe, J. Ugo, S. Abubakar, G. Josiah, Y. Aliyu, G. Ismaila, M.I. Ukeh, S.A. Jibunoh, I.U. Odache, I.E. Mauzu, P.O. Bamidele, I.D. Nock, D.S. Oyelola, L. Nyanayo, N. Obie, R.N. Nwankwo, C.T. Akpe, R. Okeowo and R.A. Olufe.

The manifest also listed E. Egoro, A.G. Jegede, A.H. Dombe, P. Yaro, A.Y. Abbas, C.O. Egharevba, F. Ogbebor, B.A. Anebi, G.O. Oyefi, I.K. Nwuke, V.S. Kure, J.A. Tokula, T. Abina, B. Kadiri, C. Mungu, A.N. Ebiringa, O.A. Ogunaike, B.B. Sadiq, S.O Gbenro, T.I. Adahada, C.E. Ogben, O. Babalola, E.W. Ekanem, C.T. Arowololu, M.S. Ogbeha, I.J.Raiya, D.O. Okoroji and M.A. Agoyi.

The list also goes on to mention V.U. Mukoro, A.E. Mshelia, J.A.Audu, S.A. Oisamoye, A. Bala, M.A.D. Badamasi, E. Ukagha, K.E. Osula, N.A. Kajero, B. Daranijo, M.O. Ajibola, U.A.M. Balami, S. Omakwu, A.O. Obiora, A.A. Kawonta, C. Otti, O.O. Olusanya, O.J. Mbaka, P. Iyayi, T.O. Ogunjobi, G.N. Nze, H. Onwuegbunam, M.A. Pindar, O. Adebayo and B.O. Potsha.

While the only army sergeant onboard was M. Bahagoo, the civilian staff for the army were O.B. Oshoodi and Mrs. M.A. Abu (both from the Ministry of Defence), as well as a reporter- A. Okpe.

From the Air Force were Wing Commanders J.P. Alabesunu and A.S. Mamadi, as well as Squadron Leaders Okon Effiong and J.A. Adeiza, Flight Lieutenant S.O. Adamu, Warrant Officers M.J. Wakala and M.J Datong, as well as PS Tarfa Saidu, as well as Sergeants A. Soyemi, John Husainu Tela, K. Odubanjo, F.O. Akede and Habu Saidu.

Others include, A. Duson, T.A. Clement, R.O. Yusuf, S.O. Oyerinde and N.O. Alege, M.T. Njidda, J.K. Osho, E.O. Ikwue, M.M. Gumel, A.A. Ndule, E.J. Ekpong, A.O. Atteh and O.Jaja (the video cameraman).

The navy list includes Lieutenant Commanders E. Obelen, K.A. Fauka Bello, S.O. Odusola, O. Shiejir, E.J. Gabriel, A.O. Ojekunle, K.O. Igwara, A.O.G. Aboruwa and S. Lasisi, as well as A.A. Amaino, E.N. Okafor, T. Awoniyi, P. Asoro, P.N. Amangbo, O.O. Onabolu, J.O. Omokhuale and C.O. Ochigbono.

NAF Standard for Fallen Heroes

While one of the challenges families of fallen heroes face is often abandonment by the government and being asked to leave the barracks, given that their loved ones are dead, this present administration has however moved away from the norm by extending a hand of fellowship to the families, even after the federal government has fulfilled its statutory duties for families of fallen heroes.

For the NAF under Abubakar, one of its core derivatives has always been welfare-driven and as such, they have provided personal accommodations for widows of their fallen heroes. In making provision for this, the NAF dedicated one of the sections of the estates to their widows and their respective families.

Breaking down the procedure for NAF’s welfare measures for families of fallen personnel, NAF Director of Public Relations (DOPRI), Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, in an interview with THISDAY afterwards, said the force does not let its personnel down, either dead or alive.

On the reason the 1992 crew were just immortalised, he said, “After the construction of the building, we thought of names that could be easily identified and we remembered the crew that fell in the line of duty.

“They lived on this base and worked just right behind these newly constructed buildings at the ATG where we have our C-130 and that is what we call our 310 Executive Airlift Group. They were also Lagosians and part and parcel of the base, so those names easily strike a cord.

“Aside the memorial, there are statutory provisions by the federal government for families of fallen heroes and all that has been done for them. Although these people died in 1992, the welfare programme of the NAF has improved for people we have lost in the North-east or any form of internal security operations in Nigeria.

“The NAF now, apart from what government gives as various welfare programmes, provide personnel houses for these people to retire in. However, the statutory provision is that when a personnel dies and served up to 10 years in the Armed Forces, the person is entitled to pension.

“Now, what that person gets as pension is a function of the rank and the last salary collected. Depending on how long one has served, it’s on percentage basis. But once you have served up to 10 years and died in the service, you get bulk pension. They collect bulk pension because they are dead because pension is supposed to be when you retire you collect till death.

“But for one who dies on duty, whether officers or airmen, the family collects five years bulk pension and that is where it stops. But if someone retires and spends two or three years before he dies, the family only gets the balance of the five years. “