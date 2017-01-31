NBBF Secures $12m League Deal

To re-launch D’Tigers’ mascot

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) monday announced it has secured a $12 million sponsorship package for the local league.

The deal which is for five years was unfolded when the basketball stakeholders gathered for its Annual General Meeting in Abuja.

The federation’s Marketing Consultant, Kunle Raji, described the deal with an undisclosed global firm as the biggest in the history of basketball in Nigeria.

Indications are strong that the sponsorship will solely be for the men’s basketball league as MultiChoice which sponsored DSTV Basketball League until last year, is yet to make a renewal following the expiration of the four-year deal in December.

Apart from that, Raji similarly disclosed that NBBF board headed by Tijjani Umar, has severed relations with Nike as the national team kit sponsors.

A Chinese firm, Peak, has now been confirmed as the new kit providers for the national teams.

Raji said the value of the uniform that Peak will supply is more than the cash incentives which they would provide the federation.

Under the agreement, the Chinese sportswear firm will complete the NBBF Secretariat under construction in Abuja and will be granted the exclusive naming rights for the structure. They will also set up a shop where they will sell their merchandise.

Raji added that Peak, already in the first year of the contract, would provide additional cash incentives for D’ Tigers by paying the team bonuses when they get to the quarter finals of major international events like Afrobasket, Olympic Games and FIBA World Championship.

Another consultant contacted by the Nigerian federation, Yinka Abioye, said that a new mascot will be created for D’ Tigers, while the official national basketball supporters club will be established.

He said the move is part of the five-year strategic blueprint from 2016-2021 that will lead to Nigeria attaining the status of regional leadership in the continent.