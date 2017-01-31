23-year-old Student Stabbed to Death in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A 23-year-old Senior Secondary School (SSS) II student, Rabiu Dan Maraya, was monday stabbed to death by a hoodlum, following his refusal to surrender cash in his possession to the assailant in the commercial city of Kano.

The victim, a student of Mohammed Vice Adamu Secondary School, Fagge, Kano, was on his way home from school when he was accosted by the assailant who ordered him to surrender any money in his possession, which the victim vehemently refused.

Enraged by the refusal of Rabiu to surrender cash in his possession, the assailant, simply identified as Jay Jay Okocha, in company of his friend, trailed Rabiu to a corner where he stabbed him thrice on his spinal cord at different spots.

Moments after, Rabiu bled profusely, slumped and was rushed to a nearby hospital but died before arriving the medical centre for treatment.

No sooner the crime was committed, some police officers arrived the scene and arrested the suspect and took him to Fagge Police Division, where he was detained.

Meanwhile, the victim remains are in the mortuary awaiting the conclusion of investigations and prosecution.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that investigation had since commenced on the case, assuring that the culprit must be brought to book.