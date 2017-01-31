10 Men Arraigned, Remanded in Lagos Prison for Publishing ‘The Biafra Times’

Ten accused monday appeared before a Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, for allegedly inciting publication in an unlicensed news print, ‘The Biafra Times.’

The accused are: Peter Eke, Jamiu Eke, Azeez Ayoola, Akeem Adebakin, Bisi Akeem, Adewumi Temitope, Sakiru Folorunsho, Rafiu Qudus, Kunle Olusola, and Ayodeji Odunyingbo.

They were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Aje Afunwa in Ikeja.

They had all pleaded not guilty to the seven count charges preferred against them by the Lagos State Criminal investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

After their plea, their lawyer, Lucy Baadoo, had moved an application for bail of the accused, urging the court to release the accused on bail on liberal terms.

The bail application was however refused by the magistrate who rather ordered accelerated hearing of the case.

She consequently adjourned the case to February 10, 17 and 24 for commencement of trial.

In the charge, the prosecutor, Effiong Asuquo, OC Legal of the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti Yaba, alleged that the accused projected obscene article in an unlicensed publication known as ‘The Biafra Times’ on January 29, 2017

They were alleged to have reproduced statements, rumors and reports calculated at inciting secession in a section of the Nigerian federation and which publication is capable of putting the federal government in fear.

The publication is said to contain pictorial displays of persons living and dead in a manner likely to provoke or bring into disaffection some section of the Nigerian federation.

The accused were also alleged to have conducted themselves in a manner likely to constitute a breach of peace, by inducing fear in the public to abstain from going about their lawful business.

The offences is said to have contravened the provisions of Section 58, 59 and 403 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Cap C17 Laws of the Federation, 2015.

Substantive trial of the accused is to commence on February 10, 17 and 24.