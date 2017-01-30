Sick Nollywood Actors Get N3.5m from Okafor

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja



In response to the frequent health issues being faced by Nigerian entertainers, the Senior Pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry, Ojodu, Lagos, Dr. Chris Okafor, has donated N3.5million to support the treatment of 23 Nigerian artistes with health challenges.

The donation which took place yesterday during the church’s thanksgiving service, was at the behest of the Save Nollywood Actors Foundation being organised by Rita Edochie, Ejiro Okurame, Chioma Okoye and Emeka Torino.

The entertainers suffered from different ailments such as Kidney problems, diabetes, mental problems, accident, stroke, hole in the heart, leukaemia and prostrate cancer.

Among the ill entertainers to benefit from the cash gift are Prince James Uche, Obi Madubogwu, Romeo Casual, Romanus Amuta (Natty), Fregene Nicholas, Tunde Alabi, Emma Ugolee, Victor Olaitor, Jude Oteka, Harry B, Ameachi Monagor, Patience Oseni, Theodore Anyanji, Tony Akposheri and Ernest Azuzu.

Others are Victor Eze, Adedayo Liadi, Victoria C.Ndubuaku, Frank Ibisidor Asiyai, Tommy Oyewole, Promise Nnaji, Sadiq Daba and Gbenga Peters.

“We pray for the entertainment industry that the presence of Jehovah takes control,” Okafor said.

“That they are bought and washed by the blood of Jesus. We stop every satanic harassment, onslaught, attack over their lives, that whatever the enemy has planted that does not glorify God, the enemy advantage over them, God, we plead for mercy.”

The entertainers who had been part of the service, walked up the altar where Okafor also prayed for them as he supported those in need of urgent medical attention with N3.5million cash which was presented to the foundation to be put in a trust they can access.

The artistes also dropped their files containing data about them and the afflictions affecting them on the altar with Pastor Okafor, promising to be their prayer partner.

Grateful for the pastor’s gift, Nollywood actor and producer, Torino, said the move was part of ways to assuage the heath challenges of Nigerian entertainers.

Quite a number of Nigerian entertainers have suffered illnesses and have had to recourse to the public for financial aid.

“We cannot to create a forum where actors, actresses, producers, marketers would be checked monthly because if you don’t check your health regularly, by the time you are aware, it would be too late,” Torino said.

“We want to make this foundation a place whereby any Nigerian actor that is sick will access fund through this foundation.”

Actor Joseph Okechukwu, who is also a member of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry, said the donation was from the Chris Okafor Humanitarian Foundation which among other things also takes care of widows, providing scholarships for orphans and children of widows as well as empowering artisans.

“What we are tapping into now is the financial power of the church because we know that the church has money,” Okechukwu said.

“Look at this church, Liberation City, this is a very little church, just about 10 years old, is giving N3.5m in cash. Everybody saw the money. That’s why my colleagues were crying because all the places they’ve been going to, it’s been promises, promises. So, imagine if other churches come together and do something like this.”

The Save Nollywood Actors Foundation has intervened in the medical case of Leo Mezie, Obi Madubogwu and Prince James Uche.