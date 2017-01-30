Seized Helicopters: Wike Accuses Amaechi of Politicising Rivers’ Security

By Ejiofor Alike



Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has accused the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, of being unpatriotic and politicising the security of Rivers State.

Governor Wike, who responded to Amaechi’s allegation through his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu in TheCable, an online website described as false, baseless and unfounded, the allegation by Amaechi that the governor was responsible for his inability to clear the two Bell 412 helicopters, Amaechi’s administration paid for.

The governor noted that the documents regarding the communication between the Rivers State Government and the relevant federal agencies on the said helicopters are in the public domain, adding that from Amaechi’s statement , the Jonathan administration through the office of the the National Security Adviser (NSA) paid $15 million, which was half the cost of the two armoured helicopters.

“At no point in the entire transaction did Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike then a Minister interfere with the process of the acquisition of the helicopters. He had no reason to stop a process for which the then Jonathan administration committed $15m as admitted by Amaechi, a politician who is notorious for his obsession for falsehood. Furthermore, contrary to Amaechi’s claim that his administration improved security in the state, his administration was compelled to procure armoured helicopters because of the porous security nature of the state at the time,” Wike said.

Wike added that despite Amaechi’s refusal to formally hand over, he embarked on due diligence, and discovered the transaction and followed up the interest of Rivers State and the security of the people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike took proactive steps to clear the helicopters for security purposes, but the concerned Federal agencies deliberately blocked the state government. As a result of the commitment of the Rivers State Governor to the security of lives and property devoid of partisan politics, he applied to the President for the two Bell 412 helicopters to be handed over to the Nigerian Air Force for custody and management. This patriotic request of Governor Wike was approved by the National Security Adviser (NSA) vide a letter dated November 3, 2016 and signed on behalf of the NSA by Brigadier General A.T. Famadewa,” Wike explained.

Wike argued that despite the documentary approval by the NSA for the transfer of the two Bell 412 helicopters to the Nigerian Airforce, it was shocking that the Nigerian Custom Service had to stage a drama that the helicopters were imported by unknown persons and that the service had resolved to transfer same to the Nigerian Air Force.

The governor alleged that for Amaechi’s statement to be filled with bitterness, lies and political blackmail is a proof that he was behind this crime against the people of Rivers State.

Wike said it was sad that the former governor would take his hatred for the people of Rivers State to the level of masterminding the diversion of security helicopters paid for with Rivers funds, which he now wants to be used in other states.

“That the security helicopters were hijacked by the Nigerian Customs Service as a facility under the control of the failed former governor shows the level he is ready to go as regards the politicisation of security with a view to attaining unpatriotic goals. Since Mr. Amaechi left office in 2015, he has been sponsoring crime and criminality in Rivers State with a view to creating an unstable environment for the declaration of State of Emergency on Rivers State. However, he has continued to fail because the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is always ahead of him through the initiation and sustenance of a sound security architecture,” Wike alleged.

Wike however noted that the fact that the two Bell 412 Helicopters belong to the Rivers State Government has been established, adding that the drama staged by the Nigerian Custom Service and the Nigerian Air Force was therefore unnecessary and unpatriotic .

The governor also described as politically motivated, the refusal to grant the Rivers State Government waiver to clear the said helicopters.

“Amaechi could not provide the people of Rivers State with good governance that was why he had to recourse to the purchase of Armoured Helicopters.

“I have no need for armoured helicopters because I have provided the good people of Rivers State with good governance and they are happy with him. In any case, Rivers State is not at war with any country, hence there is no need for armoured helicopters.