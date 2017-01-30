Seized Helicopters: Wike Accuses Amaechi of Politicising Rivers’ Security

Nyesom Wike
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike
By Ejiofor Alike   
Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has accused the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, of being unpatriotic and politicising the security of Rivers State.
Governor Wike, who responded to Amaechi’s allegation through his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu in TheCable, an online website described as false, baseless and unfounded, the allegation by Amaechi that the governor was responsible for his inability to clear  the  two Bell 412 helicopters, Amaechi’s administration paid for.
The governor noted that the documents  regarding  the communication  between the Rivers State Government and the relevant federal agencies on the said helicopters are in the public domain, adding that from Amaechi’s statement , the Jonathan administration through  the  office of the the National Security Adviser (NSA) paid $15 million, which was half the cost of the two armoured helicopters.
 
“At no point in the entire transaction did Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike then a Minister interfere with the process of the acquisition of the helicopters. He had no reason to stop a process for which the then Jonathan administration committed $15m as admitted by Amaechi, a politician  who is notorious  for his obsession for falsehood. Furthermore, contrary  to  Amaechi’s  claim  that his administration  improved  security  in the state, his administration  was compelled to procure armoured  helicopters  because  of the porous  security nature of the state at the time,” Wike said.
Wike added that despite Amaechi’s refusal to formally hand over, he embarked  on  due diligence, and discovered  the transaction  and followed up the interest  of Rivers State and the security of the people.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike took proactive  steps to clear the helicopters for security purposes, but the concerned Federal agencies deliberately blocked the state government. As a result of the commitment of the Rivers State Governor to the security  of lives and property devoid of partisan politics, he applied to the President  for the two Bell 412  helicopters  to be  handed over to the Nigerian Air Force for custody and management.  This patriotic request of Governor Wike  was approved by the National Security Adviser (NSA)  vide a letter dated November 3, 2016 and signed on behalf of the NSA by Brigadier General A.T. Famadewa,” Wike explained.
Wike argued that despite the documentary approval by the NSA  for the transfer of the  two Bell 412 helicopters to the Nigerian  Airforce, it was shocking  that the Nigerian Custom Service had to stage a  drama that the helicopters  were imported  by unknown persons and that the service  had resolved  to transfer same to the Nigerian Air Force.
The governor alleged that for Amaechi’s statement to be filled with bitterness, lies and political blackmail is a proof that he was behind this crime against the people of Rivers State.
 Wike said it was sad that the former governor  would take his hatred for the people of Rivers State  to the level of masterminding  the diversion of security  helicopters  paid for with Rivers funds, which he now wants to be used in other states.
“That the security helicopters were hijacked by the Nigerian Customs Service  as a facility  under the control of the failed former governor shows the level he is ready to go as regards the politicisation  of security with a view to attaining  unpatriotic goals. Since Mr. Amaechi  left office in 2015, he has been sponsoring  crime and criminality  in Rivers State with a view to creating an unstable environment for the declaration of State of Emergency on Rivers State.  However, he has continued  to  fail because  the  Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  is always ahead of him through the initiation and sustenance  of a sound security architecture,” Wike alleged.
Wike however noted that the fact that the two Bell 412 Helicopters  belong to the Rivers State Government has been established, adding that the drama  staged by the Nigerian Custom Service and the Nigerian Air Force was therefore unnecessary and unpatriotic .
The governor also described as politically motivated,  the refusal to grant the Rivers State Government  waiver to clear the  said helicopters.
“Amaechi could not provide  the  people of  Rivers State with good governance  that was why he had to recourse to the purchase of Armoured Helicopters.
“I have no need for armoured helicopters because I have provided the good people of Rivers State with good governance  and they are happy with him. In any case, Rivers State is not at war with any country, hence  there is no need for armoured  helicopters.
“I will continue  to  deliver  good governance to the Rivers’ people. This has led to the improvement  of  security, despite the evil political machinations of Amaechi and his cohorts,” the statement said.

