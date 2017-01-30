Police Arrest 10 Biafrans for Seditious Publications in Lagos

6
10240
Fatai Owoseni
Lagos CP. Fatai Owoseni
  • Shut down printing press, seize seditious publications

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command, weekend arrested 10 individuals allegedly belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in connection with a seditious publication called Biafra Times.

The suspects, who were arrested on Sunday night, were accused of publishing seditious materials about Biafra, a crime punishable under the criminal law of the state.

They were said to have converted a room at no 33 Oguntolu Street, Somolu, into a printing press and from there made seditious publications, which they distribute to vendors.

Led by the owner of the printing press, Peter Eke, the publications were majorly on things related to the Biafran struggle and the quest to gain their independence.

The 30-year-old while defending his actions said, “I am not aware that my publication is seditious. I only saw it from a commercial point of view.

“I started three months ago and my print run per week is between 6,000 to 7,000 copies and I distribute to vendors at N60, while they sell it at N100.

“I was trying to recoup the money I spent on setting up the printing press. I bought the four printing machines at N2.1 million each.

“Before I started publishing Biafra Times, I had another publication called Ace but I noticed that anytime I print anything on Biafra, my print run sells out.

“That was when I decided to focus on Biafra Times.
I am not necessarily a Biafran member, I merely cashed in on the situation at hand to make money.”

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Fatai Owoseni, said they will be charged to court same day.

He said, “When we got the intelligence report, a team of policemen were quickly sent to the address and they found a printing press where Biafra Times was being published.

“We arrested 10 people and seized the plates and 515 copies of the print run. It’s an offence punishable under the criminal law of Lagos State under Section 105, which deals with obscene publications.

“Also, Section 401 captures offences relating to terrorism. It is punishable under the Criminal Code, a Federal law under the chapters that deals with seditious report.

“The exhibits are in police custody and the police worked throughout the night to interrogate them and we have liaised with the Attorney General of the state on the situation.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ade Whenu

    With the utmost respect the real criminals in Nigeria are holding the post of Governors, Senators e.t.c. It is the consequences of the actions of these evil men that has subjected Nigerians to so much suffering and some now agitating for their own state.

    So my advice to the Lagos State Government is to release these guys without any charges and impress on them if such an act is repeated in the future they will be arrested and charged.

    • Tony Ezeifedi

      You are a good brother. Nigeria needs many people like you.

  • Jon West

    Biafra is obscene and seditious under the laws of Lagos State? Wonders will never end. What a country, where you can kill thousands of people without being caught or punished, but you are charged to court for the “obscene ” and seditious act of publishing what amounts to a radical newsletter. You can kill two christian women in broad daylight for blasphemy and the police and attorney general of the state set you free.How can this stupid country make any progress?

    • William Norris

      That’s a grave illustration of the ABJECT POWERLESSNESS of the Igbo people.

      And it’s not a Lagos thing. Igbo people are getting killed IN IGBOLAND, in Aba & Onitsha and PH while protesting peacefully for Biafra.

      The Igbo Supermen are sure disappointing me. I’d have expected a ROBUST RESPONSE from Jon West and his people. At least the Ijaw are blowing up pipelines in their territory. What are you Christian Igbo doing?

      LOL !!!

      • Jon West

        All in good time!! All in good time!!

        • William Norris

          Yeah, we know LOL !!!