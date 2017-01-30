Police Arrest 10 Biafrans for Seditious Publications in Lagos

Shut down printing press, seize seditious publications

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command, weekend arrested 10 individuals allegedly belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in connection with a seditious publication called Biafra Times.

The suspects, who were arrested on Sunday night, were accused of publishing seditious materials about Biafra, a crime punishable under the criminal law of the state.

They were said to have converted a room at no 33 Oguntolu Street, Somolu, into a printing press and from there made seditious publications, which they distribute to vendors.

Led by the owner of the printing press, Peter Eke, the publications were majorly on things related to the Biafran struggle and the quest to gain their independence.

The 30-year-old while defending his actions said, “I am not aware that my publication is seditious. I only saw it from a commercial point of view.

“I started three months ago and my print run per week is between 6,000 to 7,000 copies and I distribute to vendors at N60, while they sell it at N100.

“I was trying to recoup the money I spent on setting up the printing press. I bought the four printing machines at N2.1 million each.

“Before I started publishing Biafra Times, I had another publication called Ace but I noticed that anytime I print anything on Biafra, my print run sells out.

“That was when I decided to focus on Biafra Times.

I am not necessarily a Biafran member, I merely cashed in on the situation at hand to make money.”

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Fatai Owoseni, said they will be charged to court same day.

He said, “When we got the intelligence report, a team of policemen were quickly sent to the address and they found a printing press where Biafra Times was being published.

“We arrested 10 people and seized the plates and 515 copies of the print run. It’s an offence punishable under the criminal law of Lagos State under Section 105, which deals with obscene publications.

“Also, Section 401 captures offences relating to terrorism. It is punishable under the Criminal Code, a Federal law under the chapters that deals with seditious report.

“The exhibits are in police custody and the police worked throughout the night to interrogate them and we have liaised with the Attorney General of the state on the situation.”