Southern Kaduna Crisis: State Govt to Prosecute Peddlers of False News

John Shiklam

As normalcy gradually returns to the southern part of Kaduna state, the state government has warned that anyone spreading false stories and images of attacks will be arrested and prosecuted.

Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon-Kataf local government areas of the state had been embroiled in crisis following frequent attacks on communities by armed Fulani herdsmen. Hundreds of people have been killed while properties worth billions of naira have been destroyed following the attacks.

The federal government had December last year, deployed massive security personnel to the area to stop the killings.

The State Security Council, after reviewing the security situation in the three council areas issued the warning in a statement yesterday.

The statement, which was signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, ‎disclosed that security agencies deployed to the area have taken actions that are preventing attacks and stabilising the situation in the affected local government areas.

“The council welcomes the efforts of the security agencies in thwarting attacks and helping to foster a growing sense of safety. However, the council also received reports of a spike in false stories of attacks and killings. These appear tailored to promote panic within communities, create fear and provoke a spiral of reprisals and vengeance.

“If any individual or community is attacked, the correct and lawful procedure is to report to traditional rulers and the police, who have the statutory duty to record the incident, investigate and ascertain its veracity and take steps to establish the identity of victim and perpetrator, amongst others”, the statement said.

The statement further urged the people to “reject fictitious reports and exaggeration which needlessly complicate the sober and serious efforts being exerted to advance peace and security.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of non-indigenes resident in Kaduna state have decried the incessant clashes in the state in the past 30 years, saying this has retarded development.

At a press conference in Kaduna, the Igala, Igbo, Yoruba and Urohobo community leaders under the aegis of Community Leaders Forum, noted that till date, so many families were yet to recover from the numerous ethno-religious crises that rocked the state.

Leader of the Igala Community, Chief Joseph Daikwa who spoke on behalf of the group, expressed regret that the crises in the state over a period of time had led to the closure of many industries while potential investors got scared of coming to invest.

The group lamented the killings in the southern part of the state and urged the authorities to take adequate steps to end the bloodshed.

“We are worried about the crisis that has led to loss of human lives and property in Southern Kaduna. Historically, Kaduna state has witnessed several crises over the past 30 years, and during such incidents, many people, including Muslims, Christians, pagans, indigenes and non-indigenes recorded casualties”, Daikwa said.

According to him, “Up till date, many families are yet to recover from the crises. Sadly Today, many industries have closed down while many existing investors have left the state and potential ones refused to come in due to the crises.”

The community leaders noted that all over, the world, “no development can thrive in an atmosphere of chaos and crisis” stressing that “the dream of Kaduna becoming one of the growing economies in Nigeria can only be realised when there is peace and security in the state”.

The group called on all aggrieved parties in the southern Kaduna crisis to sheath their swords and come together to resolve their differences.

“We believe that as residents of Kaduna state, everybody is a potential victim whenever crisis occurs, hence we must learn to live together as brothers and sisters. While we commend both the Kaduna state government and the federal government for deploying security operatives to Southern Kaduna, we also call on government to ensure that justice and equity prevail in the present situation.

“Security operatives should as a matter of urgency fish out the perpetrators of the attacks and bring them to book. We also expect the troops that were deployed to the troubled areas to abide by the rule of engagement and ensure that peace returns to the once peaceful Southern Kaduna. This is the only way that development can come in”, the group said.

They however commended the governor, Mallam El-Rufai for the transformation in the state, especially the massive road construction and rehabilitation currently going on.