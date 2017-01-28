Senator Mamora in the Cold

If anyone had told the former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Olorunnibe Mamoora, that his political career would suffer a serious setback, he would have laughed it off as a bad joke. But right before our eyes, the respected politician is currently experiencing an unimaginable political misadventure.

At the twilight of his tenure as Speaker in 2007, he was considered as one of the few political gladiators not only in Lagos but in the entire South- west owing largely to his loyalty to his former boss and political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As a result of his loyalty and clear vision, many had predicted a good future for him, politically. But many years after leaving the National Assembly where he was replaced by Gbenga Ashafa in 2011, he is yet to taste any dream political positions.

Spyglass gathered that when the All Progressives Congress, APC, coasted home to victory in the presidential election in 2015 with President Mohammadu Buhari, his luck became clearer as he was positioned for the Chairman of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA. But sadly, another name was announced.

He was said to have been distraught, but advised to brace up for another appointment in due course.

Just as predicted, he was, again, nominated for an ambassadorial position. But surprisingly, his name was removed from the final list submitted to the National Assembly, thereby leaving him in the cold.