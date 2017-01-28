Of Omisore and Tall Dream

For Senator Iyiola Omisore, the dream of becoming the governor of Osun State is no longer a matter lying only in the inner recesses of his mind.

Indeed, over the years, the actions and inactions of Omisore, a former deputy governor of the state, point to one fact: a desire to be the number one citizen of the state.

However, it appears Omisore, whose political adventure has been marked by controversies, may have given up on his hope in the face of the political reality. Indeed, the odds against him are enormous, thereby making him want to entomb his dream.

Spyglass gathered that after two failed attempts to persuade the people of the state to entrust their fate in his hands, the bespectacled politician has reportedly resolved to support a fresh candidate come 2018 when the tenure of the incumbent Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, will end.

Though it is said to be a hard decision for him, it was learnt that he came to the conclusion in view of his alleged dwindling popularity in the state and the fact that many of his supporters have abandoned him. ‘‘Omisore is no longer enjoying the support he used to have. Besides, his stronghold of Ife has fallen apart. He will surely be disgraced by a greenhorn, if he attempts to contest once again; hence his decision to quit, ’’ a source disclosed.

Another source, also disclosed that Omisore had taken the best decision by abandoning his ambition, in view of the current political situation, the emergence of the All Progressives Congress, at the centre, which is not favourable to him.

Besides, his running battle with the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is another albatross to his long-held ambition