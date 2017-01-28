Magu’s Renomination: Buhari Making Mockery of His Anti-Graft War  

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Rights group, Advocates for Social Justice for All (ASJA) has expressed disappointment over the renomination of Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for confirmation as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by‎ President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said the president was making mockery of his anti-corruption crusade, and therefore called on him ‎ to immediately rescind his decision.

Its Executive Secretary, Torkuma Venatius, expressed displeasure while speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, stressing that Nigerians could not watch and allow this government of change go down the drain.

According to him, “as stated in previous press briefings by well-meaning Nigerians, we maintain that it is our collective desire to kill corruption before the dreaded vice destroys whatever remains as our core values in Nigeria and we again state categorically that as an organisation, we have nothing personal against the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must know that his insistence on confirmation of Magu by the Senate has become a joke taken too far. This is a man rejected by the Senate based on unfavourble security report. Are we doubting the integrity of our security report? How will the countries of the world see Nigeria as a country?

“Magu’s renomination by the President is least expected. And we are now forced to ask: is Mr. Ibrahim Magu the only qualified police man in Borno State? We are sure that if we go to Magu’s village today, we shall find an equally qualified, if not better qualified, police officer.

“So, if Mr. President has zoned the position of EFCC Chairman to Magu’s village, we assure him that he will find a man or woman of integrity within the federal law enforcement agencies in Magu’s family.

“For Mr. President to believe that Magu is the only person with the qualities of an EFCC chairman amounts to taking Nigerians for granted and reducing the anti-corruption fight to an individual.

“It makes a mockery of Nigeria in the eyes of the global community and portrays Nigeria as a country of incompetent people.

“For the records, we are saying that Magu is guilty of some charges as may be contained on the security report coupled with the fact that a federal security agency has kicked against his confirmation through a security report speaks volumes.

“Mr. President will be belittling the anti-corruption crusade of his government and throwing caution to the wind if he continues to insist on Mr. Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation as EFCC Chairman.

“We hereby call on the Nigerian Senate to immediately reject the renomination of Magu for the chairmanship of EFCC to regain the confidence of the Nigerian people”.

The group emphasised that having laboured as individuals and groups, without any pay, to make Buhari’s government a reality; it would be irresponsible to stand aside and watch the collective will and aspirations of Nigerians dashed because of one man.