Titi Abubakar Gets Back Her Groove

In her active days, Hajia Titi Atiku Abubakar, the first wife of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, was one of those who added flavour to the social scene. You couldn’t mistake her presence at any social gathering; she was loud for a purpose.

But suddenly, she disappeared! Interestingly, just like her presence had made an impression so also her absence had set tongues wagging. Indeed, following her disappearance, many had assumed that she had left the party scenes because she has advanced in age. Some others too had assumed that she recoiled into her cocoon owing to the fact that many younger ones have flooded the scene. As if that was not enough, it was even rumoured that she is nursing a sickness that has made her bedridden.

But in what may be described as a move to silence her critics, she made a surprise and grand entry back at a social gathering recently.

In fact, Spyglass gathered that her frequent appearance at social functions these days is indicative of the fact that she has missed out so much from the scene.

However, findings reveal that the sudden change of mind might not be unconnected with her husband’s ambition to contest for the number one job of Nigeria. “She has been flying across the four corners of the country, attending social functions and she is mingling with other top women around, ’’ a source said.