MultiChoice: Why We Filmed Big Brother Naija in South Africa

Video entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has explained its decision to film the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show in South Africa.

A statement issued by the company said the decision was informed by the desire to deliver the same high quality production that its subscribers are accustomed to on its platforms.

“It is with this commitment in mind that a decision was taken to stage the show in the fully-equipped Big Brother House located in South Africa. This Big Brother property has been previously used to stage other successful and seamlessly-delivered Big Brother productions, including Big Brother Xtremo (for Angola and Mozambique) as well as all past Big Brother Africa series,” MultiChoice said in the statement.

The statement added that both MultiChoice and its customers are currently experiencing tough economic times, which have compelled the company, as a business, to review its operations so it can continue to deliver the best entertainment value without compromising on quality. “Staging the show in a Big Brother facility that already exists – and has been specially built for such purposes is not only cost-effective but has also allowed MultiChoice Nigeria to maintain the same excellent production values as with previous Big Brother editions whilst meeting tight timelines,” the company explained further.

The company promised that the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria is a proudly Nigerian show featuring Nigerians as housemates, in the production staff, as Biggie’s voice, all led by a Nigerian series director.

It equally stated that the musical performances on the show, which runs for 11 weeks, also include some of Nigeria’s biggest and hottest stars.

“MultiChoice is a proud supporter and investor of local creative industries and currently has ongoing entertainment productions across the continent, including the much-loved Tinsel and upcoming AMVCAs which are filmed and produced in Nigeria and aired in several countries across Africa,” the statement concluded.