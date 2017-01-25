Military Recorded Highest Casualties in 2015, 2016 to Boko Haram, Says FG

Releases insurance benefits to deceased soldiers

Paul Obi in Abuja

The federal government tuesday gave account of the number of casualties recorded by the military, stating that 2015 and 2016 had the worst casualty figure in the fight against Boko Haram in the North-east.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, explained that the ugly development had also helped heightened activities of insurgents and militancy within the period.

The minister observed that the increase in the number of casualties also hiked the life insurance claims paid to the deceased military personnel through their families.

Ali stated this in Abuja during the presentation of cheques of insurance benefits to families of soldiers that died while fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east.

Conversely, the sums of money given to each of the deceased soldiers were not disclosed by the minister, who gave out the cheques to four out of the 218 next of kins of the affected soldiers present at the occasion.

“The life insurance claims paid over-the-counter years have grown tremendously as a result of heightened activities of the insurgents in the North-east and continued militancy in the Niger Delta especially during the 2015 to 2016 scheme period.

“However, it is gratifying to state that with improved security and overwhelming success in the fight against insurgency, we are hopeful we will record fewer casualties in the years to come,” Ali stated.

The minister said the federal administration, through his ministry would ensure that adequate care was given to families of military personnel that die while in the service of the nation.

Ali contended: “The Nigerian military remained steadfast in the execution of their duties spread across the various flashpoints across the nation fighting insurgency, militancy, communal clashes and cattle rustling among others all in a bid to ensure the country’s collective security.

“Unfortunately, as with all conflicts, lives have been lost and family units disrupted as their breadwinners pay the ultimate sacrifices in the discharge of their duties,” he stressed.

Speaking in the same vein, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Danjuma Sheni stated that the cheques were for the next of kins of “our deceased officers, men and women under the insurance scheme covering 2015 to 2016, covering specifically from Match 24,2015 to Match 24, 2016.”

“In all, a total of 601 deceased insured officers were prepared but 383 next of kins have been fully paid, leaving a balance of 218 deceased officers,” Sheni said.

He pledged that the ministry was doing everything possible to ensure they were fully paid, adding, “I want to appeal for their continued patience and understanding.”

He added that “the Ministry of Defence will continue to ensure transparency and due process in the disbursement of funds that has been given to it.”