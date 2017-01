Amie Bojang, an aide of the Gambian President Adama Barrow, has said that the newly inaugurated president will return to The Gambia on Thursday, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

President Barrow was inaugurated in neighbouring Senegal as mediators sought an exit deal for his predecessor Yahya Jammeh.

“He is leaving tomorrow and will arrive in Banjul at around 4pm,” said Bojang.