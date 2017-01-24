Sani: Presidency Full of Hypocrisy, Lies

3
2121
Shehu Sani
By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Chairman of Senate Ad hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in North-east, Senator Shehu Sani, on Tuesday accused the presidency of lies and hypocrisy, saying it has cultivated the habit of telling lies to cover up its shortcomings.

Sani made this accusation while responding to President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter, clearing the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), of allegations of corruption as read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
Detail later…

Sent from my BlackBerry wireless device from MTN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Felix Udoh

    We know that already. Thank you for further confirming it.

  • heavy

    The only man nigerians should count on when it comes to north is senator sani.Senator may God bless you ,you are not a PARTYMAN .

  • Victor

    God will continue to grant senator Sani the grace and boldness to always expose the wrong doings of this hypocritic administration in charge now.