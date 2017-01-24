Sani: Presidency Full of Hypocrisy, Lies

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja Chairman of Senate Ad hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in North-east, Senator Shehu Sani, on Tuesday accused the presidency of lies and hypocrisy, saying it has cultivated the habit of telling lies to cover up its shortcomings.

Sani made this accusation while responding to President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter, clearing the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), of allegations of corruption as read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.