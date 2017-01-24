NAICOM to Probe Capital Base of Insurance Companies

2
403

• Moves to limit bogus mgt expenses

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) said it would verify the capital resources of all insurance companies operating in the country during the first quarter of the year.

It stated that the probe had become necessary in view of the fact that the business environment and risk profile of the companies had changed since 2007 when the last recapitalisation exercise was conducted.
The apex industry regulator also said the move would further ensure protection of policyholders and beneficiaries of Insurance contact against unexpected losses.

The commission further stated in its circular on Statement of Regulatory Prioties for 2017, which was released yesterday that the cost of the verification exercise will be borne by the companies.

The commission further said it would pay attention to management expenses which has become a cause for concern in the industry.
It said it would henceforth move to ensure that companies” level of expense is appropriate for its business model and does not adversely affect profitability, liquidity and capital adequacy.
According to the commission, other area of supervisory priority include increased risk based supervision, compliance with statutory returns, leveraging on information technology as well as the competence of directors, senior management and persons in control functions and emphasis on service delivery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Pastor Stephen

    EASY MONEY MAKING WITH ULTIMATE CYCLER, WITH JUST #12,500 YOU GET #50,000 CASH. THIS BUSINESS IS REAL BECAUSE IT HAVE PAY MANY NIGERIA AND IT IS STILL PAYING. YOU WILL BE MATCH TO PAY #12,500 TO SOME ONE AFTER WHICH 4 PERSONS PAYS YOU #12,500 EACH, TOTAL OF #50,000. YOU CAN GET THAT TOTAL OF 50K WITHIN TWO DAYS IF YOU CAN BRING 4 PERSON OR REGISTER THROUGH MY ACTIVE TEAM TO HELP YOU WITH 4 PERSON WITHIN TWO DAYS
    BECAUSE I HAVE MANY PEOPLE FROM CHURCH, MARKET, AND SOCIAL MEDIA TO PUT UNDER YOU AND YOU GET PAID FASTER. REGISTER THROUGH THIS ACTIVE LINK http://www.ultimatecycler.com/refx/signup/bright1759 FOR TESTIMONY CALL 07038455319

  • Dr Sam Omale

    This is a good intervention on the part of the supervisory agency. More is required from the Nigerian Insurance Industry and the best way to start is ensuring that they have a good capital base and effective corporate governance framework. The insurance companies should realise that this effort is in their own interest and should not see it as unnecessary and overbearing. The potentials are there and indeed the industry should take over from banking which has failed Nigerians woefully. They should develop more products and be involved in aggressive but ethical marketing to bring awareness to the people. Kudos to NAICOM