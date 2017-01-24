Fulani Headsmen Attack Benue Villages, Kill 10

George Okoh In Makurdi

Over 10 persons were feared killed in an outbreak of fighting between suspected Fulani herdsmen and farmers at Ipiga village in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

The crises is coming just as the state government and the Nasarawa State Government brokered a peace accord between the people of Agatu and Fulani herdsmen

The crisis erupted initially last Sunday afternoon when some armed herdsmen stormed the neigbouring Ajegbe village where they grazed and destroyed farmland in the area.

“From there they moved into Ipiga village on Monday morning, shooting sporadically, though they met a stiff resistance from the locals.

“A bloody fight erupted, two of the herdsmen were killed while about 10 villagers were also killed though many are still missing and unaccounted for.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Fulani Matters, Alhaji Garus Gololo, said two herdsmen were killed in the crisis.

Gololo said: “I just came back from the area this afternoon, two herdsmen were killed by the villagers and many cows were also killed and many others were rustled.

“I met the Ardo of the area and everyone has been warned against any form of reprisal attack and there was nothing like that because the government has warned against this kind of crisis in the state.

“Though the body of one of the killed herdsmen has been recovered and it’s with the police but the search for the other is still ongoing.”

When contacted, state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu said he was yet to receive full details of the crisis.