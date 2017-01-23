  MACBAN Alleges Attacks on Fulani at Plateau-Kaduna Communities By Ser

iki Adinoyi in Jos



Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nigeria (MACBAN) has alleged that one Fulani herdsman has been killed and two others injured when suspected attackers crossed over from Manchok in Kaduna State into Ganawuri in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State and opened fire the victims.

The Plateau State Chairman of MACBAN, Muhammad Nura, said the attack which took place at the weekend, were carried out by suspected gunmen from Manchok, a boundary community between Kaduna and Plateau States.

Nura gave the name of the deceased as Yahaya Musa, while Suleiman Ibrahim and Samaila Adama are in critical condition in the hospital.

Nura said: “16 of our members from Plateau State who were returning to Wase were killed in Kafanchan, Kaduna State a few weeks back, while others were killed around Gidan Waya and Godogodo. We have pleaded with our members to remain calm. The security agents and government should however note that we will not sit back and allow people come into Plateau State and our homes to kill us. Something should be done so that such incidents do not happen again.”

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Media and Information Officer, Captain Adam Umar, confirmed the recent attack, adding that the two communities of Manchok and Ganawuri share boundary.

He added that the matter was being investigated while security had been beefed up in the area.