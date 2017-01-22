Dino Melaye New Book for Launching

Anayo Okolie

Member of the 8th National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, will in a few weeks time, launch his new book ‘Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigeria Story. The book titled: Antidotes For Corruption: The Nigeria Story, starts as an autobiography of Dino Melaye. Where he talks about his humble beginnings, right to the present position he occupies as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s 8th Assembly, vis a vis the country’s most challenging problem called Corruption.

A touchy emotional story that gives detailed interesting accounts of how Dino was born as a miraculous child with ease and success, as told initially by his beloved mother.

Then other members of his immediate family, as well as old teachers and friends, go on to narrate the circumstances that surrounded his desire to fight corruption after being inspired by two Nigerian late musicians of blessed memory – Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Sunny Okosun: And how their revolutionary and enlightenment songs about the causes, types, effects and remedies of corruption influenced him.