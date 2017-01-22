Cyprian Imobhio, an Ambassador of Peace

Bneficiaries of the ‘Ambassadors for Peace’ and ‘Justices of Peace’ awards have been on the increase in recent times becoming the largest and most diverse networks of peace leaders in the world today. They come from all walks of life representing many races, religions, nationalities and cultures. These network of leaders stand on the common ground of universal moral principles in promoting reconciliation, overcoming barriers and building peace in different settings and communities.

The network of ‘Ambassadors of Peace’ across the world is an initiative for achieving world peace. Violence, hunger, diseases, climate change and terrorism intermittently threaten global peace thereby putting the need to counter them, at the forefront of most international discussions. The West African Regional Director of the International Organization of Advocates for Global Peace and Development, Bishop Prosperity Udoji reeling in this partnership with the United Nations says, “Everybody must work from everywhere. The need for world peace is now because the world is already a global village and the challenges are numerous.”

The Global Peace index released in 2014 by the United Nations revealed that the world has become less peaceful every year since 2008. It further stressed the “need to focus on strengthening social covenants for peace, because this is the glue that holds groups or communities together.” Perhaps that was the reason Prince Cyprian Imobhio was bestowed with the prestigious ‘Ambassador for Peace’ award in Abuja during the 2016 Christmas holiday where he upheld that “peace does not have alternative as every hands must be on deck.”

Prince Imobhio’s talks about peace are legendary. He is the Chairman of Uniglobe Group with business interests in maritime, construction, hospitality, ICT and agriculture. Having functioned in the Niger Delta waters may have exposed him to the prize of peace in Nigeria. Bishop Udoji while presenting the plaque of recognition on him commended his skills in furthering the course of peace among many communities where he had worked in Nigeria, stating that such feats cannot go unnoticed. Udoji flew into Abuja to confer the honour on Imobhio and urged Nigerians to see the world as a ‘garden’ of inheritance from God, which must be sustained for humanity to thrive.

The Uniglobe boss has also built a police station for his community in Ebhoiyi, Uromi in Edo State ostensibly to curtail the incessant banditry along the new Agbor express road and other communities on that axis. That also, is a stride towards attaining peace. Many youths are currently enjoying his scholarships programmes in higher institutions in Nigeria and overseas schools. According to him, the girl child education is dearest to his heart because of the traditional roles women play in keeping the society together in peace.

Interestingly, Imobhio has also instituted a musical fiesta in Edo state, providing chances for the upcoming artistes to branch into newfound opportunities from their rural obscurity. His farmlands in Rivers and Edo states are providing platform of employment opportunities for the teeming youths irrespective of tribe or religion.

A graduate of the famous Greenwich College, University of Hull and the University of Surrey Business School all in the United Kingdom, Prince Imobhio popularly called CY by friends and associates is a product of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s clarion call for Nigerians in Diaspora to return home and rebuild the country.

That decision made in 2000 following Obasanjo’s call has developed into a conglomerate called Uniglobe Group of companies where he is the Chief Executive Officer. His financial trainings including the MBA have helped him muster a rare managerial skill to put his companies on the international scale.

US based Julius Okojie during the honour in Abuja, noted that the nomination of Prince Imobhio as Ambassador of Peace will motivate him and many other Nigerians to do more for the society and for humanity. Udoji said Imobhio in his new status as an Ambassador of Peace will enjoy some special privileges including customized vehicle license plates in Nigeria, unhindered access to airport VIPs lounges across the world, invitations to global events and many others. “Infact you will henceforth be treated like an ambassador,” he quipped.