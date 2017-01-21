Niger Delta Group Accuses Clark’s PANDEF of Blackmailing Federal Government

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri



An elite body, South South Reawakening Group (SSRG) yesterday berated the Chief Edwin Clark’s led Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), accusing it of blackmailing President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation for the development of the Niger Delta region.

The group, in a statement signed by its Convener, Joseph Ambakederimo, said PANDEF’s demands for the peace to reign in Niger Delta did not reflect the general wish of the people of the region.

“PANDEF is blackmailing the President and by extension they are blackmailing the rest of Nigeria. The President has spoken our minds in the SSRG, when he said the leaders of PANDEF are not trustworthy and we believe this is largely due to the antecedents of some of them and the pettiness that characterised the demands put forward by leaders of PANDEF during the meeting with the President.

“The demands certainly are not the aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta. If for anything the people in PANDEF have lost touch with reality on ground in the region”, it added.

SSRG maintained that what was needed in the region was fresh thinking and new approach to tackle the crisis rocking the region.

It declared: “What we want in the region right now is fresh minds, fresh thinking, new approach and thinking out of the box. For instance you cannot ask an investor to put his or her money in a troubled and volatile environment no matter the level of persuasion.

“First we need to stop the incessant kidnapping, destruction of oil and gas facilities these must stop, and we move to sustain peace and renewed confidence. These are the only conditions on which any investor can have a rethink to relocate to the region once again full time, anything short of the stated conditions above would be like pouring water on the back of a duck”, the group said.