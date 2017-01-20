Rotary Club Gives Back to Society

Peter Uzoho

In accordance with its philosophy of catering to the needs of humanity, Rotary Club International, Ogudu, GRA Ikeja, last weekend, donated a new water project to Binu Konu Market, Ojota, and relief materials to Little Saints Orphanage, Ogudu, all in Lagos State.

Speaking at the official inauguration and handover ceremony of the water project, President, Rotary Club, Ogudu GRA, said the Club discovered after its needs assessment survey that water had been a major challenge of the people of the market, noting that there had not been water in the market for about two years. He recalled that the market was burnt down some time ago due to absence of water.

“So we decided that we have to cater to that need to meet the philosophy of Rotary, and in doing that, we realised that we have what we call month of sanitation and water and we took advantage of that programme to give them this water,” Umaru said.

Umaru disclosed that the Club has spent closed to half a million naira on the water project, stressing “because you know that the market is big and you need very sophisticated borehole equipment to dig the water, and as you can see, the water is pure, clean, no sediment, no iron and it’s drinkable right from the tap. So it cost us that much because we wanted to give them the best so that they will not need to go and be buying sachet water again.”

Also speaking on the relief materials to the orphanage which he said was their own Christmas gifts to them, Umaru noted “We have to extend hand of fellowship and show these children that they are wanted; give them a sense of belonging; give them that societal value; give them that sense of want, which is exactly what those things are meant for. What we donated to them were food items of all kind and things that will make them happy; make them grow up well like any other kid.”

In appreciation for the water project, Secretary of Binu Konu Market, Mr. Gbenga Fayemi, said “To our greatest surprise you gave us life in this market because water is life which is the major thing we need. So now that we have water, we are grateful to you. God will bless you and enrich you. And we are also promising to give you stickers so that anytime you are coming to this market you come freely without paying for ticket.”