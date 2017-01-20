Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze Leader, Nwodo Asks Buhari to Adopt Political Solution

• Vows to work with IPOB, MASSOB

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday in Enugu asked President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt a political solution in resolving the issues that led to the long incarceration of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), warning that judicial struggle would last for so long and eventually give birth to political dimension that might not be handled by the government.

Nwodo who addressed journalists shortly after the inaugural meeting of the national executive committee of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, reaffirmed his initial call for the immediate and unconditional release of Kanu and other detained pro-Biafra agitators across the country, noting that the president should assume the role of father who would not destroy his own children.

“The president should be a father who would not descend mightily on his son by releasing Kanu. A political solution is what is best suited for this issue because judicial process will linger and precipitate to political dimensions that may be too difficult to handle,” he said.

He declared his readiness to work with pro-Biafra groups like IPOB and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) so as to effectively engage relevant authorities in addressing the issues that fuel such agitations.

He also pledged to work with groups to engage relevant authorities in addressing reasons for their agitations.

“I intend to extend my warm hand of paternity to IPOB and MASSOB. They are my children. I shall never abandon them. Their struggle is my struggle even if we do not completely agree with their methods. In warfare there are two types of approaches: coercion and diplomacy. I completely favour diplomacy,” he said.

The former minister also disclosed of his intention to take advantage of the hands of fellowship extended to his leadership by President Buhari by seeking for an audience with him with the sole intention of presenting the problems facing the people of the South-east to him.

“The hand of fellowship which Mr. President has extended to Ohanaeze gives me immense confidence that we can tame rising tempers. No one is listening to the other. I intend to engage the president, I respect him and his office so much and I believe that the problem of the Igbos should be on the discussion table,” he said.

The Ohanaeze leader who used the forum to lament the pitiable position of the Igbo people in the country, specifically bemoaned the lopsidedness in federal appointments under the present federal government.

“Under the current government, Igbo representation is abysmal and fall extremely short of the constitutional provisions for the reflection of federal character in the appointment into important government positions. No arm of government, executive. Legislature and the judiciary is headed by the Igno, no section of the armed forces or paramilitary is headed by an Igbo. Neither the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal or the Federal High Court is headed by an Igbo,” he lamented.

Apart from appointments, he noted that the Igbo were equally shortchanged in other critical areas of national live especially infrastructure, stressing: “We bemoan the patently discriminatory treatment of Ndigbo in appointments into political positions, addressing of capital projects is perhaps more pathetic.”

He said Ohanaeze leadership under him would remain committed to restructuring Nigeria to free the potential of component parts of the country and engender equity and justice

Nwodo also pledged the readiness of his executives to remain passionate about the affairs of the Igbo, declaring his preparedness to put his life on the line if it becomes necessary.