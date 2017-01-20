Agatu Agrees on Conditions to Allow Fulani Headsmen Graze

George Okoh in Makurdi

The people of Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State have agreed to allow Fulani herdsmen graze their cattle in some routes in the area.

The decision was reached after several condition were tabled by the Agatu people among which is the need for the federal government to reconstruct the building that were destroyed by the rampaging Fulani herdsmen last year.

In a communique which was read by Governor Samuel Ortom and also signed by Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State as well as Ada Agatu, Chief Godwin

Onah and Ardo Fulani Agatu, Ardo Boseti Tuja, at the Government House, Makurdi after a two-day meeting, called on both parties to give peace a chance.

It expressed concern at the proliferation of sophisticated weapons and ammunition in the two communities and called on security agencies in the states to take necessary steps to check the trend in order to forestall a recurrence of similar crisis.

While accepting to make peace and forgive each other, the two communities urged all those in possession of illegal weapons to surrender them immediately.

Thus, in that spirit, dedicated routes were mapped out which include Oguto Adanyi-Ogumagbo-Bagana just as it was stated clearly that the privilege to ply the route is only granted to indigenous Fulani herdsmen who are known to the Agatu people before the crisis as a way of forestalling of farms and exhaustion of available green pasture.

“It is resolved that the indigenous Fulani herdsmen will graze in Agatuland after the harvest season at the end of February 2017.

“The two governors will make a case to the federal government, donor agencies, development partners, voluntary organisations and philanthropists to assist the victims of crisis in the affected communities in Benue and Nasarawa States. In this light, my government will make a donation of N20 million while my Nasarawa counterpart will give N10 million,” Ortom declared.