Police Inspector Arrested for Allegedly Killing Timber Merchant

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A police inspector, whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a timber merchant, Mr. Imafidon Ogbebor, to death at Igbobor village in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

The police inspector said to be attached to the Iguobazuwa Police Division was said to have shot Imafidon after policemen chase some suspects in the community.

Eyewitnesses said Imafidon was standing with a pastor who queried the police for driving dangerously into the community.

According to one of the witnesses who gave his name as Godspower Ojo, the police Inspector was not putting on uniform when he shot his victim.

He said the boys which the policemen were pursuing ran into a bush after which the Pastor and late Imafidon walked up to them.

“The boys they were pursuing ran into the bush. The pastor asked the policeman why they drove dangerously into the community and that they could have killed little children.

“One of the policeman just said they could be one of them; he stepped back and shot Imafidon,” Ojo narrated.

Consequently, residents of the community took to the highway to protest against the killing.

They set up bonfire and demanded immediate arrest of the policeman and release of the victim’s corpse.

Confirming the arrest, the state police commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, said the suspect had been arrested and he is facing interrogation.

“The Inspector has been arrested. The CID is investigating the matter. After investigation, the Inspector will no longer be an officer. He will be discharged and charged to court.

“Criminals in uniform have no hiding place under my command. Extra-judicial killing is what we do not condone,” Gwandu stated.