Kalu: Obasanjo Really Wanted Third Term

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Despite several denials by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that he did not work to secure a third term in office,

former Abia State Governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has debunked the claim, saying “third term was real.”

Kalu said: “There was third term. Anybody who tells you there was no third term is lying.”

The former governor made the assertion in Minna, the Niger State capital yesterday after paying a condolence visit to the family of former military

President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida over the death of former Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure.

“There was third term, money parted hands. Without the fight against third term, there would not have been Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. There would not have been the democracy we are enjoying now.”

“We fought against third term; we went through a lot of hell. Sheraton Hotel where we were to meet was sealed. They (police) attempted to seal the Niger State liaison office where we moved to.”

Kalu said the late Kure, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and some other governors then, worked against the realisation of the third term agenda.

On a personal note, Kalu said because of his opposition to the third term project, the authorities ensured all his businesses crumbled.

Answering questions, the former Abia governor said Boko Haram “is more deadly than either the Movement for Sovereign State of Biafra (MOSSOB) or Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),” saying Boko Haram was killing innocent people while MASSOB and IPOB were carrying out their agitation in a peaceful way.

“MASSOB does not carry arms. Boko Haram sect are more dangerous. We will continue to tell you people to live in peace. What is going on now in Southern Kaduna is not right, people should stop killing their fellow human beings, politicians should manage rumours very well and stop dishing out rumour on the social media to impress anybody.”

At the palace of the Emir of Minna, Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago, Kalu restated the need for Nigerians to live in peace with one another, saying Nigeria cannot afford another civil war.

“No country fights two civil wars and survive,” he said.

Bahago in his remarks, commended the cordial relationship existing between all ethnic nationalities in his emirate and promised that everything would be done to sustain the peace in the area.

Kalu had earlier paid a condolence visit on the family of Kure and Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.