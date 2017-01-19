IPOB Writes Police in Rivers, Seeks Protection for Trump Solidarity Rally

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has written the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Folunsho Adebanjo, seeking protection for its members in the planned Donald Trump solidarity rally scheduled for Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A copy of the letter which was signed by the spokespersons of the group, Emma Nmezu and Dr. Clifford Iroanya, stated that the group would exhibit utmost discipline in carrying out the rally, and would ensure that its members behave well throughout the period of the rally.

It therefore called on the state police commissioner to ensure that the group is protected, and that the gathering is not infiltrated by miscreants for the sole purpose of causing trouble and giving it a bad name.

Part of the letter read: “With due respect, we formally write to inform you of our intention to hold a peaceful rally here in Port Harcourt for the President-elect of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump on January 20, 2017, being the day of his inauguration.

“We seek your permission to help us maintain law and order, and to wade off miscreants who may want to tarnish the hard earned IPOB image, and also see how peaceful we shall conduct ourselves as always.”

The letter, which was also copied to the Inspector General of Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other groups, urged the police in Rivers State to heed its plea and protect its members.

IPOB had a few days back notified of its intention to hold a solidarity rally to pray for the successful swearing in of Trump as US 45th president.

It also said the rally would help it pray for its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu and all other members of the group who are in various detention centres for their freedom.