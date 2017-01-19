FC IfeanyiUbah Bounces Back but Enyimba, Remo Stars Fall again

After the show of shame on the opening day of the Nigeria Football Professional League (NPLF), FC Ifeanyi Ubah put behind their disgraceful no-show at Kano Pillars at the weekend to dump MFM FC 4-0 as Plateau United bashed Enyimba 3-1 at home in continuation of NPFL action today.

Ifeanyi Ubah had abandoned the opening game of the new season on Saturday and have since been sanctioned by the league organisers.

They put all their troubles behind them to record a big home win over MFM FC,who ironically also won big at the weekend at home against Niger Tornadoes.

First half goals by Yaya Kone, Jimoh Oni and King Osanga as well as Ifeanyi Onuigbo late in the second half gave Ifeanyi Ubah their first win of the season.

In Jos, Plateau United showed they were truly at home when they raced to a 3-0 lead against seven-time champions Enyimba, before Ikechukwu Ibenegbu made the scores a lot more respectable with a late face-saved for ‘The People’s Elephant’.

In Gombe, It was a game of misfortune for debutants, Remo Stars, as Fabason Djoufouna 87th minute strike secured maximum points for Gombe United and ended the dreams of Remo Stars picking a point on the road.

The Sky Blue Stars drew first blood after Captain Victor Mbaoma converted a free kick beautiful in the 20th minute and Ndukwe was right on point to make consecutive saves to deny Gombe United an equaliser after the restart.

The first half ended in level terms and at the start of the second half Gombe United showed intent and approached the game more physically but we’re contained by the offside trap as the high line defence of the Sky Blue Stars did a decent job.

Late into the second have in the 87th minute Fabason Djoufouna who arrived late into the box was right on time to slot home a low cross from Giwa Isaac to give the dessert scorpions the lead and eventually the winning goal of the encounter.

The Sky Blue Stars will head back to Sagamu as they prepare to get their season back on track with a win.

There were also home wins for Lobi Stars, Abia Warriors and Sunshine Stars.

NPFL MATCH DAY TWO Results

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Shooting Stars

Nasarawa United 1-1 Enugu Rangers

Gombe United 2-1 Remo Stars

Niger Tornadoes 1-1 ABS FC

Akwa United 1-1 Rivers United

Plateau United 3-1 Enyimba FC

Lobi Stars 1-0 Kano Pillars

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 4-0 MFM FC

Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina United

Today

Elkanemi Vs Wikki