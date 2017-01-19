Fanning the Embers of War

Femi Fani-Kayode writes that the shameful call by the Council of Imams for the arrest of the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Christian leaders in Southern Kaduna for asking the people to defend themselves is reckless, provocative and dangerous

Lest we forget the facts are as follows: 808 Christians were butchered on Christmas Eve and Christmas day by the Muslim Janjaweed Fulani militia in Southern Kaduna. Not one of the butchers and bloodthirsty murderers that perpetuated these heinous crimes have been identified, apprehended, arrested or eliminated since then by our security forces.

Despite the fact that the Christians of Nigeria are still in mourning and the people of Southern Kaduna are still suffering from heavy trauma, there have been no soothing words or expressions of regret, consolation or solidarity from any Sunni Muslim group in the country since the pogrom took place.

The only thing that they have heard is threats and insults from the Council of Imams. The only exceptions are the Shiite Muslims who have consistently expressed outrage about what is going on in Southern Kaduna and who have themselves also been subjected to mass murder and genocide in Kaduna state simply because they are not Sunnis.

Simply put, the Islamists first butchered the flock then told the shepherd that he dare not complain or attempt to protect those that were left alive. What type of monsters are these?

The Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (SCIA) made matters worse by saying that those that killed 808 Christians in Southern Kaduna on Christmas Eve and Christmas day were “unknown elements”. Really?

This is surely the biggest insult of all. It is rather like saying that those that perpetuated the holocaust against the Jews which resulted in the cold-blooded murder of 6 million Jews were “unknown elements”. To indulge in such mendacity is as insensitive as it is callous.

Worse still, it represents the greatest perversion of truth and the most bestial denial of decency and justice that Nigeria has witnessed in many years.

It is falsehood and perfidy, cooked and served up by a group of unconscionable and uncontrollable dark and evil men who believe that they can get away with absolutely anything and who are a law unto themselves.

Meanwhile, Miyetti Allah, the umbrella organisation that speaks for the Fulani herdsmen and the Janjaweed militia, has said that the mass murder of Christians that took place in Southern Kaduna on Christmas Eve and Christmas day were “reprisal” and “revenge” killings for the murder of their kith and kin by the Christians of Southern Kaduna in 2011. Need we look any further for who the real culprits are? I ask again, what type of monsters are these?

And why has our President refused to call them to order? Is it because he shares the same faith and comes from the same region as them? Is it because the President himself is not only a Muslim and a Fulani man but also the Life Patron of Miyetti Allah?

Whatever the reasons are for the indifference of our President and the callousness and insensitivity of the Council of Imams, the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Miyetti Allah and all those that support them, it would be wise for them to appreciate the fact that the patience of the rest of the country is fast running out and that they are set to provoke a chain of ugly events the end of which will not augur well for them or their cause.

Winners Chapel, who is not only one of God’s end-time generals but also one of the most credible, influential and powerful clerics in the country today. He said: “Since when has it become a crime for Christians to say they can defend themselves? Must the north always rule? If Nigeria will break let it break. No marriage is by force! I curse every Islamic northern force sponsoring this uprising in Jesus name. You catch anyone that looks like them, kill him! There is no reporting to anybody. Kill him! Pull off his neck! And we spill his blood on the ground. What nonsense. They said why Christians should say they could defend themselves, hold it! What stupid statement.

“Why should Christians say they could defend themselves? So, they should watch for you to put a knife to their necks? You think we are dummies? What! What? All those zeros census they are fake. Where are the human beings? Where are they? We go around the place. Where are they? We’ve never had a successful census in this country. Where are they? Don’t mistake only those in politics as in power. The anointed in the Lord are the ones in power. By divine ordination, don’t mistake that.

“There was a king in the land but Elijah was determining the events of the nation. If I say it will not rain here for three years, it will not drop. What nonsense! Who born their mother, who born their father? They are too small. Come! Get excited and walk in confidence. Any devil that misbehaves around you will be slain by the fire!”

These are tough and timely words indeed and they serve as something of an admonition even though they were spoken well before the Christmas day genocide in Southern Kaduna. Whether anyone likes it or not these words are prophetic and even more relevant today than they were when this great and deeply courageous man of God spoke them in 2015.

Clearly the drums of war and conflict are already beating in our nation and no-one takes a greater share of the blame for this than those identifiable forces that are encouraging, sponsoring, protecting and covertly supporting the barbaric and murderous terrorists, including the Fulani herdsmen and militias that plague our land today. They are all, to the last man, nothing but monsters and beasts.

In his book titled “Concerning the Government of Our Country and Neighbouring Countries in the Sudan”, Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, the father of the Fulani Caliphate wrote: “The government of a country is the government of its king without question. If the king is a Muslim, his land is Muslim; if he is an unbeliever, his land is a land of unbelievers. In these circumstances it is obligatory for anyone to leave it for another country”.

Could this strange and primitive rationale be the reason for the creeping attempt to wipe out Christianity, destroy the Church, slaughter Christians, Islamise the faithful and enslave the people of the south and Middle Belt in our country today? Could this be the ethos and philosophical bedrock and foundation of the imperative of Islamic domination and Fulani rule? Have we finally discovered the intellectual Holy Grail of Fulani raison d’être?

This brings me to a number of other questions which many harbour but few dare to ask. The southern region of Nigeria has not had a Chief Justice of the Federation in 30 years and now that one has been nominated by the National Judicial Council our core northern President Muhammadu Buhari has simply refused to confirm him. The question may be asked, what is the south’s portion in Nigeria?

Such is the suspicion, bedlam and utter turmoil in our nation today that some are of the view that the solution to the problems of Nigeria is not just restructuring but a total breakup of the country. They believe that restructuring may be a good first step but the final destination has to be a total and complete break up and divorce.

They argue that this can be done peacefully and quietly or it will eventually be done violently and in a very messy way. They say that the sooner we do it the easier it will be and that the longer we delay it the messier it will be. Whether one agrees or disagrees with them one thing is clear: we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder waiting to explode and we ALL know it. It is just that we like to pretend. The bottom line is this: things cannot continue to go on the way they are.

Some believe that we should let the four “liberal” zones (south-west, south-south, south-east and north-central) come together and form one nation and let the north-west and north- east zones either go and merge with Chad and Niger Republic or form their own country.

They argue that we should let the Christians, the Shiite Muslims and the core northern ethnic minority tribes that presently live in the north- east and north-west, if they wish, to relocate, move to the Middle Belt (north-central) and remain with us in Nigeria.

Interestingly this mass relocation and migration process was executed in India when she broke into two and Pakistan was formed just after she got her independence from the British.

Millions of Muslims who resided in India moved north to the other side of the country that was to be later called Pakistan whilst millions of Hindus who resided in the area that was to be later called Pakisan relocated from there and moved all the way south to the area that continued to be referred to as India.

Given the terrible carnage that took place between the Hindus and the Muslims in India before the break-up, the whole thing worked rather well and ultimately saved millions of lives.

Some believe that we in Nigeria must take a cue from the Indian, and later Sudanese, examples. They believe that we must break Nigeria into two before we kill each other to the last man and woman.

They believe that it is either we negotiate this and let it be done in an equitable, reasonable, respectful and orderly manner or we will end up having a violent, brutal, bloody and long ethnic war in this country, which will result in the final balkanisation and break up of Nigeria into no less than four or more pieces.

Whichever way, we cannot be compelled to stay in a nation that is controlled by our collective oppressors and those that believe that killing others that do not share their faith or belong to their ethnic group or religious sect for much longer.

They have sucked the nation’s blood dry and killed the host body that they have fed fat on for the last 56 years. They have killed the spirit of Nigeria and sacrificed her unity on the altar of greed, hate, religious intolerance, political domination and false notions of ethnic supremacy. Their hegemony is an affront to the Living God and it stands against the natural order of things. It is time for them to go or to be thrown out. It is only after this happens that we can achieve our full potentials as a nation and that our people can be truly blessed.

Those that control the country and believe that they own it will NEVER allow restructuring because it defeats the object of their purpose. Given that, it is very clear that we are heading for the rocks because the generation of southern and Middle Belt Nigerians that come after mine refuse to accept the notion that they are nothing but glorified slaves and second class citizens.

My generation and those that came before it were far more ready to compromise with the evil, accept that bogus notion and just continue to hope for the best. The result is that we are still waiting and hoping whilst the grip of our internal colonial masters and their power is greater today than it has EVER been.

Meanwhile thousands of southerners, Shiite Muslims, Middle Belters and northern Christians have been slaughtered at the altar and are being butchered by the sponsored ethnic militias that are known as the Fulani herdsmen. One must ask, how long are we going to continue watching this evil silently and just keep hoping for the best?

This sort of thing can only happen in Nigeria. If people had been subjected to such barbarity and wickedness in any other country in the world there would have been international outrage and violent reactions long ago. Yet in Nigeria we respond to it with nothing but tepid fear, indifference and silence in the name of political correctness. The spirit of cowardice has seized the land and it is truly pathetic.

The truth is that this “political correctness” that we love so much will eventually kill us all if we don’t kill it first. The country needs a dose of truth to heal its wounds and it also needs focused, strong, truthful, honest and decisive leadership. Those that believe that they were born to murder us at will and rule us in perpetuity must either accept that they are not our ethnic masters and stop all this barbarism or they must go.

The truth is that the whole country is ready to explode. We the older men are the ones that are still talking. The younger ones stopped talking long ago and now they are preparing for war. We must try to keep a lid on it and talk our way out of this mess before the bullets start flying and reason and rational thinking goes out of the window.

