Ekweremadu: I Won’t Defect to APC

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday dismissed as false some media reports that he might dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his desperation to save his job.

Ekweremadu, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Hon. Okey Ozoani, described the reports as “a fantasy of those peddling it,” insisting that “Ekweremadu is going nowhere.”

The statement read: “Ekweremadu is not contemplating leaving PDP. He is more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security conditions and other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Senate.

“It is his view that Nigeria has to first exist for us to have political parties to belong to or political offices to occupy. Studies have shown a direct relationship between economic conditions and survival of democracy.

“The primary responsibility our constitution places on our government is to cater for the wellbeing of the citizens as well as security of their lives and property. When such are threatened, everyone should necessarily get serious and preoccupied with contributing his or her quota to salvaging the country.

“Besides, he is most grateful to his colleagues for the confidence they continue to repose in him and the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. He is grateful for the solidarity that the senators have continued to accord them,” the statement said.

While appreciating his supporters and concerned Nigerians, whom he said had continued to contact his office over the reports, Ekweremadu assured that there was no cause for alarm as he urged them to continue to pray for Senate leadership, the Senate, the National Assembly and indeed the government and the entire nation.

“By strength alone shall no man prevail. Therefore, let us get down on our knees and continue to present the government and the country before God,” he added.

