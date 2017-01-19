Buhari Writes Senate, Proceeds on Vacation January 23

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja President Mumammadu Buhari has sent a letter to the Senate, announcing his intention to proceed on a vacation for 10 working days on January 23, 2017.

The president in a letter addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki said when he is away, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would act as president.

The Senate also protested the deployment of the armed forces to The Gambia without seeking the National Assembly’s approval.

The parliament said the move was a gross violation of Section 5(4b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which has authorised the president to secure the National Assembly’s approval before he can deploy any troop outside Nigeria.

Details later…